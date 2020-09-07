FLEETONDEMAND has been recognised in The Sunday Times Sage Tech Track 100 as one of Britain’s fastest-growing technology companies.

The business vehicle hire and mobility provider featured in this year’s league table alongside the nation’s most successful privately owned technology, media and telecoms (TMT) businesses.

Fleetondemand’s Founder and Chief Executive, Justin Whitston, said: “To be recognised among Britain’s top performing tech companies is a fantastic achievement. I’m incredibly proud of our team and this prestigious accolade is testament to all their hard work and dedication.

“It’s been an exciting journey for the business over the last few years. In 2018 we launched our market-leading Mobility as a Service (MaaS) platform Mobilleo and completed a £5 million investment deal with private equity partner BGF.

“We acquired FleetEurope in 2019 to accelerate the growth of our MaaS solutions within the vehicle rental sector. This year we are continuing our expansion plans with the launch of our services and technology into the European market.”

Fleetondemand was the highest-ranking company in Yorkshire, reaching an impressive 80% growth in annual sales over the past three years. It shares the league table with seven “unicorns”, including digital banking app Revolut; cyber-security developer Darktrace and healthcare app Babylon Health.

Previous Tech Track 100 stars include payment processing company Worldpay, which was sold in 2019 to Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) in a £26.5 billion deal, and online supermarket Ocado, recently valued at over £14 billion.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the Tech Track 100 is sponsored by Sage, Barclays, BDO, BGF and N+1 Singer, and compiled by Fast Track, the Oxford-based research and networking events firm.