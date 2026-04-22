Record number of uninsured vehicles seized as illegal driving rises

Seizures of uninsured vehicles reached a 17-year high in 2025, with up to 300,000 drivers estimated to be on UK roads without cover.

Almost 160,000 uninsured vehicles were seized across the UK in 2025, the highest level recorded in 17 years, according to Motor Insurers’ Bureau.

The organisation estimates that around 300,000 vehicles are being driven on UK roads every day without insurance, with the cost of cover cited as a key factor behind the increase.

Uninsured driving is estimated to cost the UK economy up to £1bn annually, including compensation for victims, emergency services costs, medical treatment and lost productivity.

The MIB said someone in the UK is affected by an uninsured or hit-and-run driver every 20 minutes, with one person suffering life-altering injuries each day.

Birmingham was identified as a hotspot, accounting for five of the top 15 postcodes for uninsured driving incidents, including B25, B18, B66, B21 and B35. Other high-ranking areas include RM19 in Essex, PE1 in Peterborough, M18 in Manchester, RM1 in London and BT17 in Belfast.

In April 2026, West Midlands Police seized 16 uninsured vehicles in a single operation, including a Lamborghini, as part of enforcement activity.

The MIB has launched Operation Scalis in partnership with police forces across the UK, enabling uninsured vehicles to be seized immediately to prevent further risk to the public.

The organisation said uninsured drivers are more likely to be involved in additional offences such as driving while disqualified or under the influence of drink or drugs.

Offenders can face penalties including a £300 fine and six penalty points, with enforcement activity continuing through regular police operations.