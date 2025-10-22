RED reveals lack of knowledge and awareness is cause for speeding

According to RED trainers, around two in five fleet drivers struggle to correctly identify speed limits across different road types.

RED Corporate Driver Training has revealed that a lack of knowledge and awareness of limits is at the top of the list of common speeding faults.

Lack of awareness was especially prevalent among newer drivers or those transitioning into commercial vehicles for the first time.

Trainers also reported that unintentional speeding due to a misunderstanding remains one of the most common causes of fleet violations.

Greg Ford, head of corporate at RED, said: “We surveyed our nationwide team, who are training hundreds of working drivers every week and, as a result, they have a very clear picture about what causes speeding.

“The worrying issue is that in the majority of cases, untrained drivers are speeding on a regular and sustained basis purely because they either don’t know what the speed limit is, have not understood how fast they should be going, or don’t know the limit for their particular vehicle.

“No wonder then, that the number of speeding convictions is rising dramatically.”

Research by Co-Op Insurance found a 12% increase in points issued to drivers in Britain in 2024, resulting in just under 10 million penalties. Ford said this was not surprising.

Ford added: “The UK road infrastructure is a complex, busy and cluttered environment. Ensuring you are driving at the right speed all of the time requires knowledge and concentration.

“The penalties for getting this wrong, either accidentally or deliberately, are that you will get caught: the figures show this to be the case.

“So it is imperative that drivers are up to speed on going the correct speed at all times, or they put themselves, other road users and their livelihoods at risk.”

A lack of concentration leading to accidental transgression of speed limits is the second most prevalent speeding problem, according to RED’s research.

Ford said: “Quite simply, drivers aren’t paying enough attention or forget what the limit is. The issue with this is they can spend a long time over the limit, and inevitably they will get caught.”

RED trainers theorised that once drivers receive hands-on coaching about driver assistance system benefits, usage rises dramatically, and speeding falls as a result.

Another concern found in the research was drivers not knowing the specific speed limits for pick-ups and other commercial vehicles.

Ford added: “There’s a really simple solution to this problem: fleet vehicles are increasingly missing in-vehicle speed limit reminder stickers, despite their proven effectiveness and widespread historical use.

“Reintroducing stickers could reinforce correct speed limits for specific vehicle types and reduce confusion.”

Variable speed limits, particularly on smart motorways and within roadworks, are another area of concern, according to the research.

RED trainers attributed non-compliance largely to driver inattention or misunderstanding of the signage.

With a rise in the number of speed cameras, RED trainers said that cases of deliberate speeding are now lower, with many drivers telling them it is not worth the risk.

Ford said: “The prevalence of deliberate speeding will always be hard to prove, because you are asking drivers to admit incriminating behaviour.

“But we see the majority of drivers wanting to stay safe and legal – when that letter drops on the mat telling them they’re being prosecuted, most are surprised that it happened.

“In itself this is just as worrying, because a speeding vehicle presents a hugely increased risk no matter the intention of the driver.”

According to RED, simple, targeted education and regular reminders can make a measurable difference to safety and compliance behind the wheel.

RED Corporate Driver Training offers e-learning modules for all drivers, which provide a regular and fleet-wide education, but also in-vehicle specific speed awareness training for drivers who either show up on telematics as regular transgressors or those receiving endorsements.

Ford said: “Every single day, our trainers see drivers react with shock when they are shown instances in which they were speeding.

“There is a huge need for more education for drivers about keeping within limits, or the damning numbers of prosecutions revealed last week will only continue to climb.”