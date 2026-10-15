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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/reduce-fuel-costs-by-tracking-mpg-at-driver-level-says-fleetcheck/

FleetCheck has advised fleets to track individual drivers’ MPG data, in order to control increased fuel costs caused by the Iran war.

According to FleetCheck, MPG figures can vary by double digits between individual drivers, even in the same vehicle carrying the same payload.

Once drivers with higher-than-average fuel consumption are identified, targeted training can be provided to improve performance.

Barrie Wilson, strategic relationship manager at FleetCheck, said: “Most fleets tend to have a fuel card in place and negotiate costs at a macro pricing level.

“This is obviously an important element of control but further gains can be achieved by using data and software to highlight issues on a granular basis.

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“Driving style is generally the single biggest determinant of the amount of fuel used. The difference between the best and worst performing drivers in similar vehicles on similar roads is sometimes remarkably high.

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“Of course, there can be extenuating circumstances such as the routes being covered and the payload carried, but tracking MPGs can identify those with the heaviest right feet.

“Subsequent training and other targeted measures can often be remarkably effective.