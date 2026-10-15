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Cost Efficiency

Reduce fuel costs by tracking MPG at driver level, says FleetCheck

According to FleetCheck, MPG figures can vary by double digits between individual drivers, even in the same vehicle carrying the same payload.

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FleetCheck has advised fleets to track individual drivers’ MPG data, in order to control increased fuel costs caused by the Iran war.

According to FleetCheck, MPG figures can vary by double digits between individual drivers, even in the same vehicle carrying the same payload.

Once drivers with higher-than-average fuel consumption are identified, targeted training can be provided to improve performance.

Barrie Wilson, strategic relationship manager at FleetCheck, said: “Most fleets tend to have a fuel card in place and negotiate costs at a macro pricing level.

“This is obviously an important element of control but further gains can be achieved by using data and software to highlight issues on a granular basis.

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“Driving style is generally the single biggest determinant of the amount of fuel used. The difference between the best and worst performing drivers in similar vehicles on similar roads is sometimes remarkably high.

“Of course, there can be extenuating circumstances such as the routes being covered and the payload carried, but tracking MPGs can identify those with the heaviest right feet.

“Subsequent training and other targeted measures can often be remarkably effective.

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“The same principle applies to vehicles. It is not unknown for individual cars and vans to use an obviously disproportionate amount of fuel and subsequently uncover a mechanical issue.”

FleetCheck also said that MPG data could reveal cases of fuel theft.

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Wilson said: “To detect this, it is essential that distances covered and MPGs are accurately recorded and assessed – something that can be done easily by analysing your fuel data.

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“Any sudden drop in fuel economy can be a cause for suspicion.

“Effective deterrence can be as simple as letting drivers know you are scrutinising fuel expenditure and mileage, and any significant fuel theft will result in not just dismissal but the police will also be notified.

“The arrival of the £2 litre of diesel is a deeply unwelcome development, and we are talking to our users regularly about best practice ideas around data and software that can help them contain petrol and diesel expenditure.”

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