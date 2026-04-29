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Reduce fuel price impact by avoiding waste, urges Webfleet

Data-driven insights can be used to reduce fuel consumption.

Milly Standing

29 April 2026

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Webfleet

Businesses can reduce much of the impact of rising fuel prices by tackling avoidable fuel waste, according to Webfleet, Bridgestone’s fleet management solution.

Webfleet said that the experiences of its customers demonstrate that data-driven insights can be used to reduce fuel consumption through better driving behaviour, routing, and more proactive vehicle and tyre performance management, including tyre pressure and idling.

After using Webfleet to improve driving standards, Sanctuary Maintenance reduced fuel consumption by 25% in two months.

Coviran, a European grocery retail cooperative, saved over 159,000 litres of diesel in a year by improving driving behaviour and implementing professional navigation.

After using Webfleet’s OptiDrive 360 for 12 months, WGM reduced idle time by three minutes per vehicle per day, alongside correcting other inefficient driving behaviours.

These changes contributed to a 22% reduction in fuel consumption, according to Webfleet.

Jan-Maarten de Vries, president fleet management solutions at Bridgestone, said: “Fuel prices are outside a fleet’s control, fuel efficiency is not.

“Periods of volatility often expose existing inefficiencies.

“The fleets that respond best are those that understand where fuel is being wasted so they can take clear-minded action that improves performance.”

According to Webfleet’s Fleet Digitisation Report, more than half of fleet managers cited reducing operational costs and improving efficiency as their top priority, with fuel representing one of the largest cost areas.

Excessive idling, poor routing and inconsistent driving can all push up fuel use, according to Webfleet, particularly in urban and multi-drop operations.

de Vries added: “Fuel efficiency is key to improve total cost of ownership.

“Fleets that make fuel management part of day-to-day operations are better prepared for price swings and better able to keep costs under control.”

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