Regular breaks and seat adjustment key to preventing driving pain

Fleet managers, especially those who manage older drivers, could consider implementing time limits to reduce the risk of driver pain.

Dylan Robertson

28 July 2025

GEM Motoring Assist says that proper seat adjustment and taking regular breaks are key to preventing neck and lower back pain while driving.

Fleet managers, especially those who manage older drivers, could consider implementing drive time limits, as well as other guidelines, to reduce the risk of drivers suffering with pain.

Drivers should avoid keeping large items in their pockets, and can use lumbar supports or seat heating to support their back, and ease muscle pain.

James Luckhurst, head of road safety at GEM Motoring Assist, said: “As we age, natural changes can lead to back and neck pain, stiffness and reduced flexibility.

“Some people will really feel it after driving, while others experience few or no symptoms at all.

“For those who do experience discomfort, the important thing is to do something about it and not just to assume it’s something you have to live with.

“Poor driving posture, for example, can lead to aches and pains, especially on long journeys, but it can usually be corrected with a few minor adjustments, such as changing the seat position or utilising a lumbar support.”

GEM suggested that drivers should sit upright, with arms slightly bent, and can ease pressure on the body by moving the seat forward slightly.

It also suggested that drivers should pull over if they begin to feel any discomfort, to stretch and adjust their position in the seat.

