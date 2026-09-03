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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/reliability-and-running-costs-remain-top-driver-priorities-cargurus-finds/

Reliability and running costs remain the leading priorities for used car buyers, despite growing demand for safety and in-car technology, according to research from CarGurus.

The study of 1,000 UK drivers aged 27 and over found 60% identified reliability as one of their most important considerations when buying a used car, while 54% cited running costs.

Comfort on long journeys and preferred body style were each selected by 40%.

While 83% of respondents said they still look for the same attributes they valued a decade ago, 70% now place greater importance on safety features than they did in 2016.

Some 66% place more importance on up-to-date in-car technology, while 61% are increasingly conscious of cleaner engines and environmental impact.

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Among individual technologies, 360-degree cameras were favoured by 30% of respondents, followed by parking assistance systems at 28% and keyless entry and push-button start at 25%.

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However, some newer technologies have yet to gain widespread favour.

Gesture control was selected by 7%, over-the-air updates by 8%, while button-free dashboards, cooling seats and head-up displays were each selected by 9%.