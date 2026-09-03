Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/reliability-and-running-costs-remain-top-driver-priorities-cargurus-finds/
Reliability and running costs remain the leading priorities for used car buyers, despite growing demand for safety and in-car technology, according to research from CarGurus.
The study of 1,000 UK drivers aged 27 and over found 60% identified reliability as one of their most important considerations when buying a used car, while 54% cited running costs.
Comfort on long journeys and preferred body style were each selected by 40%.
While 83% of respondents said they still look for the same attributes they valued a decade ago, 70% now place greater importance on safety features than they did in 2016.
Some 66% place more importance on up-to-date in-car technology, while 61% are increasingly conscious of cleaner engines and environmental impact.
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Among individual technologies, 360-degree cameras were favoured by 30% of respondents, followed by parking assistance systems at 28% and keyless entry and push-button start at 25%.
However, some newer technologies have yet to gain widespread favour.
Gesture control was selected by 7%, over-the-air updates by 8%, while button-free dashboards, cooling seats and head-up displays were each selected by 9%.
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The research, conducted to mark CarGurus’ 10th anniversary in the UK, also examined the cars and body styles drivers have preferred over the past decade.
Hatchbacks were the preferred body style for 28% of drivers, followed by medium SUVs at 21% and small SUVs at 15%. CarGurus said the findings also indicated a decline in the popularity of MPVs since 2016.
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The Volkswagen Golf was named respondents’ favourite used car of the decade, ahead of the BMW X3, Audi Q3, Audi A3 and Vauxhall Astra. The Kia Sportage, Nissan Qashqai, Toyota C-HR, Audi Q5 and Honda Civic completed the top 10.
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When asked what earns a car “favourite” status, 62% pointed to reliability, 55% to design and style and 52% to value for money.
Chris Knapman, editorial director at CarGurus UK, said: “Over the past decade, the Volkswagen Golf has consistently proven itself to be one of the nation’s favourites.
“It represents the perfect mix of reliability, practicality, design and affordability, and shows that the long-standing popular models continue to be exactly that.
“Our findings also reflect shifts in used-car buyers’ main priorities as car features evolve. Reliability and running costs are key, but drivers now also look for the added reassurance of advanced safety features and good technology.”
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CarGurus has also launched Discover, a conversational AI vehicle-shopping tool, as part of its 10th anniversary.
The service allows buyers to describe the vehicle they are looking for before presenting local in-stock listings with live pricing, deal ratings and CarGurus’ Instant Market Value data.