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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/renault-5-drives-200-miles-for-5-in-andersen-ev-test/

A Renault 5 E-Tech electric has driven 200 miles from Lincoln to Exeter on £5 worth of electricity, in a test conducted by Andersen EV.

Andersen EV also tested a petrol-powered Citroën C3, which drove 47 miles on 2.48 litres of fuel.

The Citroën was filled up at £2.01 per litre, compared with the nationwide average of £1.60 as of today.

The Renault 5 was charged overnight on a home smart energy tariff.

Andersen EV ran the Renault 5 with the air conditioning on, while the C3 was driven as conservatively as possible, with the air conditioning switched off.

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David Martell, CEO at Andersen EV, said: “There is still a perception that running an electric car can be more expensive than driving a petrol equivalent, but this challenge shows the difference that charging at home on the right tariff can make.

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“For drivers who can charge at home and take advantage of cheaper overnight electricity, going electric can replace anxiety about rising petrol prices with lower and more predictable everyday running costs.”