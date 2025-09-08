  
Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

Renault has secured the Business Car of the Year honours at the Business Motoring 2025 Awards for the Renault 5 E-Tech electric, recognising its all-round capability, affordability and strong fleet appeal.

Business Motoring

8 September 2025

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

The Renault 5 E-Tech electric reintroduces one of the brand’s most iconic models, redesigned as a compact electric vehicle built for modern-day business use. Its blend of retro styling and contemporary engineering positions it as a unique proposition for SME operators looking for a practical, efficient car that stands out in a crowded market. 

Available with a choice of 40kWh and 52kWh battery options, the 5 E-Tech offers driving ranges of up to 250 miles*, allowing operators to select a model that suits their typical mileage and charging access. Fast charging capability of up to 100kW, on the higher-capacity version, supports operational flexibility. The small footprint and tight turning circle further enhance its suitability for business use in urban settings. 

Technology integration includes a Google-integrated* infotainment system and a digital driver display, both presented in a clear and functional layout. Remote updates and built-in route planning make it easier for drivers to manage journeys efficiently, especially in areas with charging constraints. The inclusion of a heat pump and regenerative braking contributes to improved energy management in varied driving conditions. 

In addition to its low running costs, the Renault 5 E-Tech electric benefits from the brand’s established UK network of service centres, giving SME operators the confidence of consistent nationwide support. Its combination of style, substance and practicality made it a standout choice in a competitive field. 

Jessica Bird, group editorial director at Astor Media, publisher of Business Motoring, said: “The Renault 5 E-Tech impressed across all key criteria, offering SME fleets a distinctive, efficient and highly usable electric car backed by an established support network.” 

To find out more about the Renault 5 E-Tech electric click here.

*references available upon request 

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

nationwide

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

leasys

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

runyourfleet

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

R5

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

renault

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

fod

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

europcar

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

europcar mobility

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

europcar

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

wilsons

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
