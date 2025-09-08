Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year

Renault has secured the Business Car of the Year honours at the Business Motoring 2025 Awards for the Renault 5 E-Tech electric, recognising its all-round capability, affordability and strong fleet appeal.

The Renault 5 E-Tech electric reintroduces one of the brand’s most iconic models, redesigned as a compact electric vehicle built for modern-day business use. Its blend of retro styling and contemporary engineering positions it as a unique proposition for SME operators looking for a practical, efficient car that stands out in a crowded market.

Available with a choice of 40kWh and 52kWh battery options, the 5 E-Tech offers driving ranges of up to 250 miles*, allowing operators to select a model that suits their typical mileage and charging access. Fast charging capability of up to 100kW, on the higher-capacity version, supports operational flexibility. The small footprint and tight turning circle further enhance its suitability for business use in urban settings.

Technology integration includes a Google-integrated* infotainment system and a digital driver display, both presented in a clear and functional layout. Remote updates and built-in route planning make it easier for drivers to manage journeys efficiently, especially in areas with charging constraints. The inclusion of a heat pump and regenerative braking contributes to improved energy management in varied driving conditions.

In addition to its low running costs, the Renault 5 E-Tech electric benefits from the brand’s established UK network of service centres, giving SME operators the confidence of consistent nationwide support. Its combination of style, substance and practicality made it a standout choice in a competitive field.

Jessica Bird, group editorial director at Astor Media, publisher of Business Motoring, said: “The Renault 5 E-Tech impressed across all key criteria, offering SME fleets a distinctive, efficient and highly usable electric car backed by an established support network.”

To find out more about the Renault 5 E-Tech electric click here.

*references available upon request