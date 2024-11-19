Search
Renault 5 EV prices to start from £23K

Small EV available with two motor options and two ranges.

Andrew Charman

2411 renault 5

19 November 2024

Renault has announced highly competitive pricing for the revival of its famed Renault 5 badge, on a small all-electric vehicle.

Order books for the Renault 5 E-Tech 100% electric will open in January 2025 at prices starting from £22,995 on the road.

The car will be available with a choice of two powertrains – a 120hp motor powered by a 40kWh battery with an expected WLTP maximum range of 190 miles, and a 150hp motor with a 52kWh battery and a 248-mile range. All cars will also be fitted with a heat pump aiding range in colder conditions.

Charging options will allow up to 11kW AC and 100kW DC replenishment, an 80% charge taking 30 minutes. The car is equipped with Plug & Charge, automatically handling authorisation and payment as the driver approaches a compatible charger. This allows the charging process to start instantly upon connection, and once complete, leaves the driver free to continue their journey as the system finalises the transaction.

The 5 will also be the first Renault vehicle to offer bi-directional functionality, being ready for Vehicle to Load (powering external electrical equipment) and Vehicle to Grid.

The new Renault 5 will be offered in a simple three-version range, dubbed evolution, techno and iconic five. Standard equipment will include up to 25 driver assistance systems, Renault adding that many have been applied to the car from the segment above. Also fitted is Renault’s My Safety Shield that allows drivers to activate their preferred driver safety assistance systems at the touch of a button.

Novel touches include a bonnet-mounted charging indicator and ‘Reno’, described as “the helpful avatar”.

The £22,995 price tag will buy the car in evolution trim with the 120hp ‘urban range’ motor. The 150hp version with the longer ‘comfort range’ starts at £26,995.

Renault is inviting intending buyers to purchase an ‘R-pass’ which will enable them to be among the first to take delivery of the car. The first vehicles are expected in dealers in March 2025 with initial customers receiving their cars in the Spring.

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman has been a motoring journalist for more than 30 years, writing about vehicles, technology and the industry. He is a Guild of Motoring Writers committee member and has won several awards including for his business coverage.

