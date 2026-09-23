ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/renault-5-gains-extra-range-and-technology-for-my27/

Renault has updated its 5 E-Tech electric for MY27, increasing driving range and adding new technology and personalisation options without raising prices.

Aerodynamic changes to the lower body and door mirrors, alongside optimised battery electronics, have increased the WLTP range of both powertrain options.

The 40kWh, 120hp Urban Range version can now travel up to 197 miles on a charge, while the 52kWh, 150hp Comfort Range increases to 259 miles.

Renault has also introduced SmartMode, which automatically switches between Eco, Comfort and Sport depending on how the vehicle is being driven. Drivers can continue to select modes manually through the OpenR Link touchscreen or using voice commands.

Other technology updates include a magnetic, cooled Qi2 wireless smartphone charger, capable of restoring up to 50% of a compatible phone’s battery in an hour, and an upgraded eCall system compatible with 4G and 5G networks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Google’s Gemini AI assistant will also be offered through an optional over-the-air update to Google Assistant, allowing occupants to use more conversational voice commands through the car’s OpenR Link system.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

Renault is expanding the model’s personalisation options with new Flame Red and Shadow Grey paint colours due later in the year, while Midnight Blue versions of the techno+ and iconic five+ will be available with a contrasting red roofline. New sticker packs will also be introduced.

The iconic five+ receives new mottled blue upholstery in place of the previous yellow design, alongside minor upholstery and stitching changes elsewhere in the range.