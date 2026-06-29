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Technology & Innovation

Renault adds Google Gemini, Waze, HBO Max to existing cars

Existing cars will gain the functionality through an over-the-air update.

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Renault has started the rollout of an update to its openR link infotainment system, adding Google Gemini as well as apps such as Waze, HBO Max and Amazon Music, on selected cars built since 2022.

Existing cars will gain the functionality through an over-the-air update.

The integrated version of Google Gemini can control vehicle functions directly, including air conditioning and settings.

It is also able to access vehicle data, such as range on electric vehicles (EVs).

Google Gemini is able to understand the context of conversations, handle more complex requests and engage in more natural conversation.

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Renault said that adding Google Gemini would minimise driver distraction, simplify access to vehicle functions and improve convenience.

A future update will add Gemini Live, which will allow users to interrupt the assistant at any time, make multiple requests in a row and switch languages during a conversation.

Google Gemini replaces Google Assistant and is available for free. Drivers can choose not to opt-in.

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It is available on all cars with the openR link infotainment system, which launched in 2022 with the Megane E-Tech.

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