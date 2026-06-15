Renault and Thales to reveal 4X4 prototype at Eurosatory

The vehicle has data processing capabilities and the ability to operate and coordinate Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Unmanned Ground Vehicles.

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/renault-and-thales-to-reveal-4×4-prototype-at-eurosatory/

Renault Group and Thales are set to reveal a prototype vehicle at Eurosatory, integrating advanced Thales technologies to embed secure communications, tactical connectivity, operational coordination and decision support within the vehicle’s electronic architecture from the Renault Group range.

The vehicle has data processing capabilities and the ability to operate and coordinate Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) in support of a wide range of operational mission profiles.

It provides land forces with a fully functional mobile command centre that can be configured to match the exact requirements of land forces’ missions and provide effective mission capabilities due to Thales’s Combat Digital Platform.

Renault said that, combining its expertise in electronic architectures and Thales’s advanced technologies, it will be possible to series-produce vehicles for rapid deployment at optimum cost.

The armed forces will also be able to use Renault Group’s after-sales skills for maintenance and through-life support of the vehicles, and to lighten their logistical footprint.

The prototype is a 4×4 vehicle with a hybrid drivetrain to combine discrete operation with long range capabilities.

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With the dual technologies from Thales on board, it can operate in all types of terrain in roles including decision support, reconnaissance, troop coordination, escort, logistical support, sensitive site and area surveillance and deployment of UAV(s) and UGV(s).

Its Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function was designed to increase energy autonomy and can be used to power certain types of electrical equipment in the field.