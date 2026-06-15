Renault and Thales to reveal 4X4 prototype at Eurosatory
The vehicle has data processing capabilities and the ability to operate and coordinate Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Unmanned Ground Vehicles.
Renault Group and Thales are set to reveal a prototype vehicle at Eurosatory, integrating advanced Thales technologies to embed secure communications, tactical connectivity, operational coordination and decision support within the vehicle’s electronic architecture from the Renault Group range.
The vehicle has data processing capabilities and the ability to operate and coordinate Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) in support of a wide range of operational mission profiles.
It provides land forces with a fully functional mobile command centre that can be configured to match the exact requirements of land forces’ missions and provide effective mission capabilities due to Thales’s Combat Digital Platform.
Renault said that, combining its expertise in electronic architectures and Thales’s advanced technologies, it will be possible to series-produce vehicles for rapid deployment at optimum cost.
The armed forces will also be able to use Renault Group’s after-sales skills for maintenance and through-life support of the vehicles, and to lighten their logistical footprint.
The prototype is a 4×4 vehicle with a hybrid drivetrain to combine discrete operation with long range capabilities.
With the dual technologies from Thales on board, it can operate in all types of terrain in roles including decision support, reconnaissance, troop coordination, escort, logistical support, sensitive site and area surveillance and deployment of UAV(s) and UGV(s).
Its Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function was designed to increase energy autonomy and can be used to power certain types of electrical equipment in the field.
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This solution is compatible with several vehicles in the Renault Group range, including SUVs and utility vehicles.
The combined industrial strengths of the two companies aim to make capabilities available to the armed forces quickly and guarantee interoperability with existing command systems to support manoeuvres and operational coordination on land forces missions in France and overseas.
4 TROOP uses the main communications capabilities and technological innovations developed by Thales in the domain of collaborative combat for land forces: secure communications, tactical connectivity, multi-sensor coordination and operational supervision and protection.
In addition, Thales said the Combat Digital Platform and all of its cybersecure digital solutions are fully compliant with the armed forces’ operational and connectivity standards, helping to ensure rapid and efficient deployment of the new vehicles.
Franck Naro, engineering vice president of vehicle projects and operations at Renault Group, said: “With the VCMR, which draws on the extensive range of Renault Group platforms, we are exploring a pragmatic, sovereign approach to operational mobility to quickly address new armed forces requirements and enhance the ability to anticipate developments and take action in the theatre of operations.
“Building on tried-and-trusted civil platforms and our industrial production capacity, we are proposing an agile, resilient capability that can be mobilised immediately.”
Christophe Salomon, executive vice president of secure communications and information systems at Thales, added: “4 TROOP goes beyond technological enhancements to show how synergy between Thales expertise and onboard digital systems for vehicles can create an innovative and distinctive integrated environment.
“Building on existing vehicle software solutions and Thales’s digital platforms, 4 TROOP transforms tactical data into an in-depth, actionable understanding of the environment to anticipate developments, decide and act with greater agility, efficiency and security.
“This innovation clears the way forward to a new generation of dual solutions where data acts as a performance enhancer and force multiplier to support domestic security operations as well as high-intensity combat missions.”