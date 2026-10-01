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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/renault-boosts-scenic-e-tech-range-to-392-miles-for-2027/

Renault has introduced a series of changes to the Scenic E-Tech electric for 2027, including a range increase to 392 miles.

A new 89kWh battery increases range by 11 miles, while the Scenic can now charge at 150kW.

Charging from 15% to 80% takes 28 minutes, nine minutes faster than before.

Prices start at £33,245, including the £3,750 Electric Car Grant, and orders open today (1st October).

In addition to the technical changes, Renault has added standard equipment, additional colours, and has revised the ‘blades’ on the front and rear fascias.

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Satin slate blue and exo galaxy grey have joined the colour range.

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All Renault Scenic E-Tech electric models now have a wireless phone charger, Google Gemini integration, blind spot warning, and rear automatic emergency braking.

On the entry-level techno, Renault has added a new design of 19-inch wheel, and revised upholstery.