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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/renault-clio-vi-awarded-62-green-ncap-rating-despite-ice/

Green NCAP has awarded the Renault Clio VI a 62% Green NCAP rating, or 3.5 stars, despite the car being powered by an internal combustion engine (ICE).

The Clio performed well due to its low weight of 1,186kg, efficient three-cylinder engine, and intelligent engineering.

Green NCAP scored the car 6.8/10 for clean air, 7.1/10 for energy efficiency, and 4.9/10 for greenhouse gases, ranking it as one of the best-performing petrol-powered superminis.

Renault will start UK sales of the Clio VI in 2027. The car is already on sale in the EU.

The Kia EV4 was awarded 90% or five stars by Green NCAP, due to its aerodynamic efficiency, battery pre-conditioning features, and the environmental credentials of Kia’s production plant in Slovakia.

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Mazda’s 6e received 85%, or 4.5 stars, due to its aerodynamic shape, efficient powertrain, and effective cabin heating, when compared with its electric peers.

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Green NCAP said the impact of the 6e’s manufacturing and distribution held it back.

The Mazda6e is built in China by Changan.