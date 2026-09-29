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EV & Sustainability

Renault Clio VI awarded 62% Green NCAP rating despite ICE

The Clio performed well due to its low weight of 1,186kg, efficient three-cylinder engine, and intelligent engineering.

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Renault Clio NCAP
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Green NCAP has awarded the Renault Clio VI a 62% Green NCAP rating, or 3.5 stars, despite the car being powered by an internal combustion engine (ICE).

The Clio performed well due to its low weight of 1,186kg, efficient three-cylinder engine, and intelligent engineering.

Green NCAP scored the car 6.8/10 for clean air, 7.1/10 for energy efficiency, and 4.9/10 for greenhouse gases, ranking it as one of the best-performing petrol-powered superminis.

Renault will start UK sales of the Clio VI in 2027. The car is already on sale in the EU.

The Kia EV4 was awarded 90% or five stars by Green NCAP, due to its aerodynamic efficiency, battery pre-conditioning features, and the environmental credentials of Kia’s production plant in Slovakia.

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Mazda’s 6e received 85%, or 4.5 stars, due to its aerodynamic shape, efficient powertrain, and effective cabin heating, when compared with its electric peers.

Green NCAP said the impact of the 6e’s manufacturing and distribution held it back.

The Mazda6e is built in China by Changan.

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Dr Aleksandar Damyanov, technical manager at Green NCAP, said: “The Renault Clio TCe 115 Techno demonstrates that good engineering still has an important role to play in reducing the environmental impact of conventional cars.

“Its relatively low weight, efficient petrol engine and effective emissions control help it achieve a strong result without relying on hybridisation.

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“While our latest assessments underline the sustainability advantages that well-designed electric vehicles can offer, the Renault Clio TCe 115 Techno shows that manufacturers can also make meaningful improvements to affordable ICE cars that remain an important part of today’s market.”

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