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Renault E-Techs earn five-star Green NCAP rating

Green NCAP assesses vehicles across their full lifecycle, including raw materials, manufacturing, distribution, driving use, performance and end-of-life recycling.

Jessica Bird

20 April 2026

Motoring

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The Renault 4 E-Tech and Renault 5 E-Tech have both received the maximum five-star sustainability rating from Green NCAP.

Green NCAP assesses vehicles across their full lifecycle, including raw materials, manufacturing, distribution, driving use, performance and end-of-life recycling.

The latest results build on recent Euro NCAP safety ratings for the two Renault models and highlight their environmental impact, energy efficiency and potential running costs.

Green NCAP said the Renault 5 achieved a Clean Air Index score of 9.1/10 and an Energy Efficiency score of 9.3/10, while the Renault 4 recorded a 9.4/10 Clean Air Index.

Both vehicles achieved the maximum score in the Greenhouse Gas assessment.

The organisation said both models demonstrated lower climate impact than many rivals when measured across production, battery manufacturing, lifetime energy use and recycling.

The Renault 4 E-Tech and Renault 5 E-Tech also offer bidirectional charging capability, allowing them to power external devices, home appliances or feed electricity back to the grid where permitted.

Green NCAP’s latest testing also compared the fully electric Cadillac Optiq with the hybrid-powered Dacia Bigster. Both large SUVs received three-and-a-half stars, with the Cadillac scoring 67% and the Dacia 63%.

The organisation said the Dacia Bigster’s hybrid system delivered fuel consumption as low as 4.8 litres/100km in city driving in warm weather conditions.

Further results covered the Citroën C3 hybrid petrol and the Dacia Sandero petrol. The Citroën achieved a three-and-a-half star rating with a score of 62%, while the Sandero scored 59% and did not reach the three-star threshold.

Green NCAP said the Sandero’s lower score reflected average fuel consumption of 5.7 litres/100km in warm weather driving and weaker pollutant control during cold starts.

Dr Aleksandar Damyanov, technical manager at Green NCAP, said: “Renault should be congratulated for making desirable electric cars that are practical, efficient and affordable.

“The new 4 and 5 E-Tech deliver good scores in Green NCAP’s sustainability rating and an impressive driving experience – an interesting choice for consumers.

“And as more car makers and drivers pivot toward hybrid-powered cars, it has been interesting for Green NCAP to show how two similarly large SUVs – one hybrid, the other electric – can have broadly the same environmental impact, but with very different practical constraints on drivers who undertake long journeys or have different expectations about luxury.”

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