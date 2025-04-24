Renault Group accelerates sustainable mobility with low-carbon vision for future vehicles

Renault Group has reaffirmed its approach to sustainable mobility with the unveiling of its low-carbon Emblème concept car and the release of new emissions targets, marking major progress in the brand’s journey toward European automotive decarbonisation.

Speaking at the ChangeNow Summit in Paris on 24th April, senior leaders Josep-Maria Recasens, chief strategy officer of Renault Group and CEO of Ampere, and Cléa Martinet, chief sustainability officer, outlined the group’s roadmap to becoming a circular and climate-responsible automotive business in the face of increasingly competitive global pressures.

The company confirmed that transitioning from combustion to fully electric vehicles can cut CO₂e emissions by 50% in Europe, and that Renault is already reaping the benefits of its sustainability investments.

Renault’s new vehicles now contain an average of 30% materials from the circular economy, thanks to initiatives such as The Refactory in Flins and The Future Is NEUTRAL, which focus on closed-loop systems and European resource resilience.

The centrepiece of the announcement was the debut of the Renault Emblème, a family-focused concept vehicle that emits 90% fewer greenhouse gases across its entire lifecycle compared to the brand’s 2019 benchmark.

Recasens said: “Our commitment to sustainability has enabled us to meet the challenges facing the industry in recent years.

“We’ve embraced electrification and software innovation, invested in European battery value chains to reduce dependency on volatile raw material markets, and prioritised affordable EV production in France.”

Since the launch of its ‘Renaulution’ strategy in 2021, Renault Group has made decarbonisation a pillar of its business model, on equal footing with competitiveness and performance.

This cross-functional approach has already delivered a 40% reduction in emissions from vehicle use and a 50% cut in industrial emissions over the last five years.

Renault has 12 electric vehicles already on sale, a dedicated European EV ecosystem, and a rapidly evolving workforce supported by the ReKnow University reskilling programme.