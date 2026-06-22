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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/renault-megane-e-tech-gets-longer-range-exterior-redesign/

Renault has updated the Megane E-Tech electric, adding a new 67kWh battery for additional range, along with an exterior redesign.

It has been fitted with a 220PS wound-round synchronous motor that is manufactured in France with no rare earth materials used.

The 67kWh battery allows for a range of up to 310 miles, up from 285. It uses cell-to-pack architecture for improved space efficiency and can charge at 165kW, allowing a 15% to 80% charge to take 24 minutes.

Renault has made the updated Megane E-Tech electric 20mm taller to accommodate the larger battery.

All front end components except for the headlights are new. Changes include the addition of eight diamond-shaped lighting elements and a closed grille.

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The Megane E-Tech electric can now recognise drivers through facial recognition, enabling drivers to set up a profile with their driving position and media settings, which the car automatically sets when it detects their face.

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UK trim levels and pricing are yet to be confirmed.