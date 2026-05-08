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Renault names Vertu Fleet Partner of the Year

The awards celebrate retailer groups delivering consistently strong results across business and fleet channels.

Milly Standing

8 May 2026

Corporate Fleets

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Renault

Vertu has been named Fleet Partner of the Year at the Renault Fleet Awards 2026, recognising the group’s performance in fleet sales and customer service, as well as its partnership with the manufacturer.

The awards celebrated retailer groups delivering consistently strong results across business and fleet channels, alongside high standards of account management and customer satisfaction.

Vertu operates 12 Renault sites nationwide, supporting both local businesses and national fleet operators through dedicated fleet teams.

Renault’s Fleet Partner of the Year Award is presented to retailers that demonstrate strong fleet volume growth, effective engagement with both local and national business customers, and a commitment to promoting Renault’s electrified and low‑emission vehicle range within the fleet sector.

Ben Harding (pictured, right), Nissan Renault sales director at Vertu, said: “Fleet customers expect more than competitive pricing – they want expertise, consistency and long‑term support.

“Our teams work closely with Renault and our customers to understand how businesses use their vehicles and to make sure the solutions we provide genuinely fit their operational needs.

“This award recognises the effort our people put in every day to build those relationships, and I’m very proud of them for achieving this.”

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Vertu, said: “Our relationship with Renault is built on trust, performance and shared ambition.

“Fleet is a crucial part of the UK new car market and this award shows that our investment in people, processes and customer experience is delivering tangible results for both our partners and our customers.”

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