Renault passes full £1,500 Electric Car Grant saving directly to EV customers

Renault’s full electric line-up now benefits from the £1,500 Electric Car Grant, with prices starting from £21,495 and existing finance contributions maintained.

Ryan Fowler

9 August 2025

, , ,

DSC2330 Edit

Renault has confirmed that every new electric car in its range will be available to order with the full £1,500 Electric Car Grant (ECG) discount applied from 16th July.

By keeping its existing manufacturer finance deposit contributions at pre-ECG levels, Renault says customers will benefit from the grant in full, with total savings reaching up to £3,000 on certain models.

All vehicles in the Renault EV range qualified for the Band 2 grant after meeting the Government’s criteria, including being manufactured in Europe.

The Renault 5, starting from £21,495 after the grant, offers a range of up to 252 miles and has been the UK’s best-selling electric car to private buyers in April and May.

The Renault 4, priced from £25,495, has a range of up to 247 miles, while the Renault Scenic, starting at £35,495, offers up to 379 miles on a single charge.

The Renault Megane begins at £30,995 with a range of up to 285 miles. All models come with a standard 3-year Renault warranty and an 8-year/100,000-mile battery warranty.

Customers can also opt for an Andersen Quartz 7kW home charger from £999, with installation costs able to be included in finance agreements.

Renault’s charging ecosystem includes the Mobilize Charge Pass, providing access to the largest charging network in the UK and Europe through the My Renault app.

Adam Wood, managing director of Renault UK, said: “We have been asking Government to match its environmental ambition with action to accelerate demand for electric vehicles, and it has delivered on that with the creation of the Electric Car Grant.

“It is pleasing to see every 100% electric model in our line-up qualify for the Electric Car Grant, including our recent Car of The Year winners Renault 5 and Renault Scenic.

“Moving forward, it is critical that manufacturers, charging infrastructure providers and Government continue to collaborate as a team to build the required electric vehicle ecosystem.”

