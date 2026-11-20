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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/renault-prices-twingo-e-tech-from-14745-receives-full-ecg/

Renault has priced the Twingo E-Tech electric from £14,745, while the car has secured the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant (ECG).

Orders for the Twingo E-Tech electric will open in Q1 2027.

It uses a 27.5kWh battery, for a range of up to 163 miles, with an 82PS electric motor.

Three trim levels are offered in the UK, with the entry-level evolution offering a 10-inch central screen, manual air conditioning, 16-inch steel wheels, and a seven-inch driver’s display.

Evolution models can charge at 11kW via AC and 50kW on DC.

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The £16,245 techno adds 18-inch alloy wheels, Google built-in, a reversing camera, Renault’s keyless card system, heated front seats, and automatic climate control.

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For £17,645, the launch edition adds blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, hands-free parking, the interior pack, and premium floor mats.

Launch edition models can be specified in Absolute Green and Mango Yellow for no extra cost.