Renault prices Twingo E-Tech from £14,745, receives full ECG
Orders for the Twingo E-Tech electric will open in Q1 2027.
Renault has priced the Twingo E-Tech electric from £14,745, while the car has secured the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant (ECG).
Orders for the Twingo E-Tech electric will open in Q1 2027.
It uses a 27.5kWh battery, for a range of up to 163 miles, with an 82PS electric motor.
Three trim levels are offered in the UK, with the entry-level evolution offering a 10-inch central screen, manual air conditioning, 16-inch steel wheels, and a seven-inch driver’s display.
Evolution models can charge at 11kW via AC and 50kW on DC.
The £16,245 techno adds 18-inch alloy wheels, Google built-in, a reversing camera, Renault’s keyless card system, heated front seats, and automatic climate control.
For £17,645, the launch edition adds blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, hands-free parking, the interior pack, and premium floor mats.
Launch edition models can be specified in Absolute Green and Mango Yellow for no extra cost.