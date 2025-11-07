  
bm poppy
bm poppy
Renault reveals Twingo E-Tech EV, priced under £20k

It has a range of up to 163 miles, is powered by an 82PS electric motor and will launch in 2027.

Dylan Robertson

7 November 2025

,

Renault Twingo E-Tech

Renault has revealed the Twingo E-Tech, an A-segment electric vehicle (EV) with a price starting under £20,000.

It has a range of up to 163 miles, is powered by an 82PS electric motor and will launch in 2027.

Renault said it will have 50kW DC charging capabilities, enabling it to charge from 10% to 80% in 30 minutes.

A bidirectional AC charger is fitted as standard, allowing it to have both vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capabilities.

Techno trim models have Renault’s enhanced One Pedal function, which allows the vehicle to come to a full stop when the accelerator pedal is released in its strongest mode.

Renault said it intended to revive the spirit of the original Twingo, which was never sold in the UK but was hugely successful elsewhere throughout the 1990s.

Styling call-backs to the original include bonnet vents, the hazard button and the shape of the front grille, although the Twingo E-Tech is five-door only.

The Twingo E-Tech is the first model from Renault Group to use a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery, which allows it to reduce dependence on cobalt and nickel.

A cell-to-pack architecture allows costs to be cut by 20% and space-efficiency to be improved.

The Twingo E-Tech is the first model in Renault’s Leap 100 programme, intended to speed up the development process of new models.

It was designed and built in 100 weeks.

Available colours include Absolute Red, Absolute Green and Mango Yellow.

DPPIPRODUCTION 00003891 0009

Paula Fabregat-Andreu, design project director at Ampere, Renault Group’s EV division, said: “Our main aim in designing this modern-day Twingo was to recapture the bold spirit of the first generation, a compact one-box silhouette, spacious and modular inside with the playful, mischievous character that defined the first generation.

“Twingo E-Tech electric is bright and cheerful, with curvy lines and huge, impish eyes that give it a vibrant personality and a unique character in the automotive landscape.

“More than just a vehicle, it’s a true companion. A champion of everyday life, able to turn every journey into a moment of fun.”

Renault said that the car will weigh 1,200kg.

The Twingo E-Tech joins a growing range of small EVs, including the Fiat 500e, Dacia Spring, Hyundai INSTER, as well as the upcoming Volkswagen ID.1 and rumoured Kia EV1.

