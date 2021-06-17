Reading Time: 2 minutes

RENAULT Group is rolling out its Mobilize Power Solutions in the UK to provide companies with a solution to simplify and optimise the charging infrastructure of their electric and plug-in hybrid fleets.

Mark Dickens, Managing Director of Mobilize Power Solutions, said that a robust and accessible electric vehicle charging infrastructure solution is vital to a businesses’ move to fully adopt a low pollution transport policy and reap the rewards of low cost driving.

Simplifying and accelerating charging projects for professionals

Mobilize Power Solutions helps companies to implement or initiate their EV fleet projects by providing them with turnkey charging solutions. From consulting to design through to installation and operation of charging stations, It is involved in all stages of charging infrastructure projects, whilst integrating energy optimisation strategies, coupled with renewable energy.

Thanks to its in-depth understanding of business and fleet needs and its ability to propose solutions that are flexible and in line with strategy, Mobilize Power Solutions acts as a true partner with a dual objective: to optimise the total cost of ownership (TCO) of its clients’ fleets and to contribute to greener business operations.

As part of a global approach, Mobilize Power Solutions designs tailor-made solutions, adapted to the current and future needs and objectives of its clients, including vehicle usage and rates, financial objectives and environmental strategy.

Whatever the size and level of complexity of the venture, Mobilize Power Solutions considers all existing technologies on the market, in order to offer its clients the optimal solution. Finally, in order to make their experience as smooth as possible, clients keep Mobilize Power Solutions as their sole contact throughout the project.

Solutions for all professionals

The solutions offered are compatible with all types and brands of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. This openness allows it work with all small and medium-sized companies and through to large groups that run corporate fleets.

Mobilize Power Solutions also works with property companies, car parks, shopping centres and local authorities, which offer charging services to their customers or the general public. In addition, Mobilize Power Solutions can work on a white label basis for clients who wish to promote their own brand.

A unique dual expertise on the market

Mobilize Power Solutions is part of the new Renault Group brand, Mobilize aimed at providing flexible mobility solutions and promoting a sustainable energy transition.

It operates in 11 key European electric mobility markets: Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, the UK, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy and Luxembourg.