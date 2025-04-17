Renault targets 90% lifecycle CO₂ reduction with Emblème demo car

Renault has presented Emblème, a new low-carbon demo car designed to explore advanced strategies for reducing lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions.

Developed by Ampere, Renault Group’s electric and software division, the project aims to reduce total emissions by 90% compared with a 2019 petrol vehicle.

Renault says the prototype reflects its goal to “achieve maximum decarbonisation by designing a car that is attractive, efficient, family-friendly, comfortable, high-tech and versatile in use,” according to Fabrice Cambolive, CEO of the Renault brand.

The Emblème features a dual-energy electric powertrain combining a 40kWh battery with a 30kW hydrogen fuel cell, providing a range of up to 1,000km with two quick hydrogen refuelling stops.

Renault reports a total lifecycle carbon footprint of 5 tonnes CO₂ equivalent (CO₂eq), independently verified by IFPEN, compared with 25 tonnes for a Megane E-Tech and 50 tonnes for a 2019 petrol Captur.

Renault Group calculates emissions using a full vehicle life cycle approach covering raw material extraction, production, transport, use, and recycling.

The project also focused on weight reduction, targeting a total vehicle weight of 1,800kg without compromising functionality. The company states a 70% reduction in the carbon footprint of parts production has been achieved.

Cléa Martinet, vice president of sustainability at Renault Group, said: “Renault Emblème rises to the challenges of decarbonization. It concentrates the engineering and innovation solutions necessary for the cars designed and produced by Renault Group to aim for net zero carbon.

“It embodies decarbonised and resource-respectful mobility, conceived from design to end of life, in an ecosystemic and collective manner, with our partners and suppliers across the entire value chain.”

Renault Emblème uses over 50% recycled materials and is over 90% recyclable. Partners involved in developing components include Michelin, Valeo, Forvia, Verkor, ArcelorMittal, and others.

Innovations include recycled aluminium doors, simplified door handles, single-material insulation, low-resistance tyres, and polymer 3D-printed parts.

The vehicle’s openR panorama screen and cabin features are designed for energy efficiency, and the car uses a rear-wheel-drive layout built on the AmpR Medium platform.

Pascal Tribotté, project manager for Renault Emblème, said: “With Emblème, we wanted to bring the automotive industry’s ecosystem towards more sustainable mobility.

“This decarbonisation laboratory is designed to operate without any compromise on all features such as comfort, safety, and connectivity.

“It is the result of an exploratory, horizontal, and collective approach. Between Renault Group and 20 partners, all experts in their fields, barrier-free innovation has enabled us to reach the ambitious decarbonisation target set at the beginning of the project.”

Emblème will be presented at the Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham on 29th April.