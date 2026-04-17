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Renault to show Trafic E-Tech, conversions at CV Show

The show will mark the production-ready UK debut of the Trafic E-Tech.

Dylan Robertson

17 April 2026

Industry & Market News

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Renault CV Show

Renault will show its latest electric van, the Trafic E-Tech electric, at the CV Show, as well as a range of ‘Converted by Renault’ vehicles, which are converted by a network of approved bodybuilders.

The show will mark the production-ready UK debut of the Trafic E-Tech.

Alongside the panel van, Renault will exhibit a range of pre-production, conversion-ready variants, including a platform cab and a refrigerated conversion, which was developed with Petit Forestier.

Visitors will also be able to test drive the range of Renault light commercial vehicles (LCVs) at the CV Show, including the Kangoo E-Tech electric, Master E-Tech electric, Traffic passenger and Trafic Graphite Edition.

Renault will show the Estafette concept, a modern interpretation of the classic van, alongside a mobile servicing Renault Master, which is designed to bring maintenance and servicing directly to fleet customers.

The Renault stand will be in Hall 5 on stand 5F84.

The CV Show will take place at NEC Birmingham, from 21st to 23rd April.

Astor Automotive will be at the CV Show at stand 4A02, from 21st to 23rd of April, get in touch to arrange a meeting or come see us on the day!

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