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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/renault-trafic-e-tech-named-international-van-of-the-year-2027/

The Renault Trafic E-Tech electric has been named International Van of the Year 2027, with the award presented during a ceremony at IAA Transport in Hanover.

All 26 members of the jury gave the Trafic E-Tech electric top marks.

Renault won International Van of the Year in 2025 with the Master, and 2022 with the Kangoo, meaning the latest versions of Renault’s whole van range have now won the award.

Jan Ptacek (pictured, left), head of Renault Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), said: “This prestigious International Van of the Year award is a strong recognition of the outstanding work and commitment of all the teams involved in the Trafic E-Tech electric project.

“With software-defined vehicle platform features, 800-volt architecture and ultra-rapid DC charging, Trafic E-Tech electric is a game changer in the European LCV market bringing strong customer value: reduced daily operating costs, pleasure to drive, agility in the cities and on demand up-gradability.

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“This award is also a strong symbol of the positive dynamic of Renault LCV business.”

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Jarlath Sweeney (pictured, right), chairman of International Van of the Year, said: “Congratulations to Renault Vans on winning the 2027 International Van of the Year with the new Trafic E-Tech electric.

“It’s the fifth such title for Renault, and exactly twenty-five years since the Trafic was last victorious. Previous winners for the French brand was the Master in 2025 and Kangoo (2022 & 2012).