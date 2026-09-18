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Renault Trafic E-Tech named International Van of the Year 2027

All 26 members of the jury gave the Trafic E-Tech electric top marks.

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The Renault Trafic E-Tech electric has been named International Van of the Year 2027, with the award presented during a ceremony at IAA Transport in Hanover.

All 26 members of the jury gave the Trafic E-Tech electric top marks.

Renault won International Van of the Year in 2025 with the Master, and 2022 with the Kangoo, meaning the latest versions of Renault’s whole van range have now won the award.

Jan Ptacek (pictured, left), head of Renault Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), said: “This prestigious International Van of the Year award is a strong recognition of the outstanding work and commitment of all the teams involved in the Trafic E-Tech electric project.

“With software-defined vehicle platform features, 800-volt architecture and ultra-rapid DC charging, Trafic E-Tech electric is a game changer in the European LCV market bringing strong customer value: reduced daily operating costs, pleasure to drive, agility in the cities and on demand up-gradability.

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“This award is also a strong symbol of the positive dynamic of Renault LCV business.”

Jarlath Sweeney (pictured, right), chairman of International Van of the Year, said: “Congratulations to Renault Vans on winning the 2027 International Van of the Year with the new Trafic E-Tech electric.

“It’s the fifth such title for Renault, and exactly twenty-five years since the Trafic was last victorious. Previous winners for the French brand was the Master in 2025 and Kangoo (2022 & 2012).

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“The main criterion for the nomination and the election of any van as International Van of the Year is its contribution to high standards of efficiency, safety, with respect to environment and the sustainability of the transport of light goods by road and the new Trafic E-Tech electric meets these requirements with aplomb.”

The runner-up was the Stellantis Pro One Compact van range (Citroën Berlingo, Fiat Doblo, Vauxhall Combo and Peugeot Partner).

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Two vans shared third place: the Farizon V7E and the Volkswagen Caddy Cargo.

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Calum James, general manager at Farizon Auto UK, said: “While we’re disappointed that V7E didn’t take home the trophy, to be so highly commended in only our second year in the market is a great result.

“The fact that both of our born-electric vans have been on the podium in both this year’s and last year’s International Van of the Year Awards is testament to the quality of the products, their design, and their engineering.

“The V7E rightly won praise from journalists across the world for being a compelling electric van with the capacity to move big loads while benefitting from the agility and manoeuvrability that’s essential for urban use.”

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