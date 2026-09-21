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EV & Sustainability

Renault Trucks reveals E-Tech Trafic at IAA

The vehicle has compact dimensions, a range of up to 470 km and fast charging due to 800 V technology.

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E-Tech Trafic
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At the 2026 IAA show in Hanover, Renault Trucks presented its light commercial vehicle (LCV) developed on a 100% electric platform: the Renault Trucks E-Tech Trafic.

The vehicle has compact dimensions, a range of up to 470 km and fast charging due to 800 V technology.

Renault Trucks aims to double its light commercial vehicle sales volumes by 2030.

The Renault Trucks E-Tech Trafic is based on a ‘skateboard’ platform, developed specifically for an electric powertrain.

Renault Trucks said it is rethinking the positioning of the vehicle’s components in order to optimise manoeuvrability and usable volume.

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The electric motor is positioned at the rear to free up the space traditionally occupied by the engine and making it possible to reduce the front overhang.

Due to its SDV (Software Defined Vehicle) architecture, certain features can also be updated remotely and evolve throughout the vehicle’s lifetime.

Positioning the motor at the rear aims to free up space at the front and makes it possible to reduce the front overhang to 770 mm.

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This design also aims to improve the driver’s visibility of the vehicle’s immediate surroundings.

Its turning circle of 10.3 metres, in the short-wheelbase L1 version, is comparable to that of a small city car.

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With a height of less than 1.90 m, it is designed to provide access to the majority of urban underground car parks.

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The Renault Trucks E-Tech Trafic also offers up to 470 km of combined WLTP range.

Thanks to its 800 V electrical architecture, the battery can be charged from 15% to 80% in approximately 20 minutes at a DC fast-charging station, recovering up to 280 km of range.

In its L1 version, it offers 5.1 m³ of load volume for a length of 4.87 m and the L2 version offers 5.8 m³ for a length of 5.27 m.

The E-Tech Trafic features wide side and rear openings that facilitate loading and unloading operations, particularly of Euro pallets.

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To meet the diversity of uses, the E-Tech Trafic will be available in panel van and platform-cab versions

The E-Tech Trafic transmits the data required to define a dynamic maintenance plan, allowing maintenance intervals to be adapted to the vehicle’s usage.

It also comes with a three-year manufacturer’s warranty and can be combined with maintenance contracts as well as financing and insurance solutions.

To support the transition to electric mobility, customers also get use of Renault Trucks’ electromobility specialists and analysis tools to assess their needs, usage patterns and operational constraints, in order to define the solutions best suited to their business.

With the E-Tech Trafic, the manufacturer said it is expanding its offering and intends to strengthen its presence in this market.

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Renault Trucks has set itself the objective of doubling its light commercial vehicle sales volumes by 2030, to reach 40,000 units per year.

The E-Tech Trafic will go on sale in Europe in the first half of 2027.

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