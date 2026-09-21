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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/renault-trucks-reveals-e-tech-trafic-at-iaa/

At the 2026 IAA show in Hanover, Renault Trucks presented its light commercial vehicle (LCV) developed on a 100% electric platform: the Renault Trucks E-Tech Trafic.

The vehicle has compact dimensions, a range of up to 470 km and fast charging due to 800 V technology.

Renault Trucks aims to double its light commercial vehicle sales volumes by 2030.

The Renault Trucks E-Tech Trafic is based on a ‘skateboard’ platform, developed specifically for an electric powertrain.

Renault Trucks said it is rethinking the positioning of the vehicle’s components in order to optimise manoeuvrability and usable volume.

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The electric motor is positioned at the rear to free up the space traditionally occupied by the engine and making it possible to reduce the front overhang.

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Due to its SDV (Software Defined Vehicle) architecture, certain features can also be updated remotely and evolve throughout the vehicle’s lifetime.

Positioning the motor at the rear aims to free up space at the front and makes it possible to reduce the front overhang to 770 mm.