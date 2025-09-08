Renault unveils new Clio with hybrid powertrain and refreshed design

Renault has revealed the sixth generation Clio, featuring a new full hybrid E-Tech 160hp engine, record-low 89g/km emissions and upgraded design and technology.

Renault has revealed the sixth generation of its Clio hatchback, more than 35 years after the model first launched.

Since 1990, Clio has sold nearly 17 million units worldwide, including 1.3 million in the UK, making it the best-selling French car of all time and twice a winner of the European Car of the Year award.

The new Clio introduces a full hybrid E-Tech 160hp powertrain, delivering up to 72.4 mpg and record-low emissions of 89g/km CO2.

Renault said the system can allow the car to run in electric mode for up to 80% of city driving, offering fuel savings of up to 40% compared to a conventional petrol engine.

UK buyers have previously favoured hybrid versions of the Clio, with sales in 2025 split roughly 60% hybrid and 40% petrol.

Fabrice Cambolive, CEO Renault brand, said: “We have always seen Clio as a cultural marker, a major part of the Renault identity.

“When you think Clio, you think Renault, and when you think Renault you think Clio! Having sold nearly 17 million units, Clio is our best-seller.

“With each new generation, Clio redefines the standards for its category. We have applied the same approach to this sixth generation, revamping its design, its range of powertrains and its features, with the arrival of Google on board.

“New Clio perfectly represents the level of excellence of our hybrid range, alongside our fully electric models.”

The design team has focused on a more sculpted and dynamic silhouette, with a longer bonnet, wider stance, and updated LED light signature.

Inside, the car features recycled materials, a new V-shaped screen layout with the OpenR Link multimedia system and Google built-in, plus up to 29 advanced driver-assistance systems.

Boot capacity is up to 391 litres, while the cabin offers a choice of recycled textiles or Alcantara finishes on higher trims.

Two powertrains will be available in the UK: the full hybrid E-Tech 160hp, and a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder TCe engine producing 115hp.

The Clio remains positioned in Renault’s B-segment line-up alongside the Renault 5, Renault 4 E-Tech electric and Captur.