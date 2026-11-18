Renault updates tech on vans, extends Kangoo E-Tech range
The Kangoo E-Tech electric now has a 52kWh battery, up from 44kWh, extending range to 214 miles.
Renault has made a series of updates to its vans for 2027, with the 10-inch openR link infotainment system becoming standard on all models, and the Kangoo E-Tech electric receiving a range boost.
The Kangoo E-Tech electric now has a 52kWh battery, up from 44kWh, extending range to 214 miles.
It can also charge at 100kW, up from 80kW, allowing the van to charge from 15% to 80% in 30 minutes.
Other additions to the Kangoo E-Tech electric include selectable regenerative braking via paddles, a more powerful 155PS electric motor, a dashboard-mounted gear selector, battery preconditioning, and vehicle-to-load.
Pricing is unchanged at £26,850 before VAT and grants.
The latest openRlink infotainment system receives a larger screen, and eight years of connected services, including connected maintenance.
It was previously only standard on the Master, but is now standard-fit across all Renault vans.
For 2027, the Master gains LED lighting in the cabin and load area, while the Master E-Tech electric gains an electric parking brake and a heated windscreen.