LOOKING to rent a van? If so, what are your requirements?

There are many different options ranging in size and type. You can add electric vans into the mix as well.

To operate a van rental business you need to cover as many bases as you can:

Flexibility, such as a choice of 12, 18, 24, or 36 month hire durations to suit business needs.

Telematics

Damage allowance

Livery

Service and maintenance

Breakdown assistance

That’s just a snapshot. Northgate Vehicle Hire, highly commended in this year’s Business Motoring Awards Best Rental category offers a wide range of LCVs as standard – and any type of vehicle on request.

It has also expanded its electric vehicle advice and consultancy, ordering stocks of EVs, to minimise lead times.

Northgate’s VanHire+ service was specifically designed for SMEs, following extensive market research. It offers all of the above and more, such as:

Northgate telematics Control package included

Fuel card available offering up to 8p per litre off fuel

Livery and customisation available

Service and maintenance package

24/7 breakdown assistance with replacement vehicle if required

A Wide range of vehicle options

Insurance introduction option

We Buy You Rent Service

Northgate also has a flexible Hire offering as a practical alternative to leasing or ownership. Customers hire vehicles as and when they need them – without committing to minimum contract terms or expensive deposits. SMR and replacement vehicles included as standard.

Vehicles may be customised and branded to client specifications.

Despite Covid-19, Northgate has a VOH position that has recovered to pre-pandemic levels. This is testament to the collaborative relationships that it has with customers of all sizes.

Throughout Covid-19, all branches remained safely open, supporting customers and their fleets from in-house workshop facilities.

It conducted strict H&S/risk assessments to ensure adherence to Government guidelines and introduced a contactless delivery and collection service. In addition, it provided extra vehicles where customers experienced increased demand, and for those needing to socially distance.

For customers unable to trade, Northgate offered a bespoke solution. Working with 833 customers operating 7,900 vehicles, deferred payments or waivers were offered depending on needs during that period.

It also invested in technology to enable its Customer Service team to work remotely, without affecting service levels.

