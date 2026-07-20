ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/rental-is-key-to-srs-compliance-for-supply-chain-businesses-says-europcar/

Vehicle rental is an effective way for supply chain businesses to comply with the upcoming Sustainability Reporting Standards (SRS), according to Europcar.

It warned that businesses that do not operate low and zero emission vehicles risk losing contracts.

With the SRS expected to come into force from January 2027, Europcar said that many businesses are already preparing, however it warned that electrifying fleets in such a short period is often impractical.

Tom Middleditch, head of B2B marketing and sustainability spokesperson at Europcar Mobility Group UK, said: “Switching a fleet to fully electric in a short space of time is impractical for most businesses operating in the supply chain ecosystem.

“And current economic conditions make significant multi-year financial commitments challenging, meaning long-term leasing of electric cars and vans isn’t practical or possible for many organisations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, rental can provide a viable alternative – and help ensure that contracts are not at risk as the UK SRS comes into force.

Enter the National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Nominations are now open — view the categories and enter before 31 July

“Many corporates are already reporting their sustainability-related information voluntarily, acting early to reduce emissions, while others are planning for January.

“These listed businesses will already be reviewing and switching partners based on their sustainability credentials, so suppliers must act quickly to ensure they do not lose existing contracts or miss out on new opportunities.”