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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/repair-costs-on-the-line-as-drivers-knowingly-take-faulty-vehicles-on-long-journeys-finds-autoglass/

A survey by Autoglass® revealed that four in five drivers (80%) are knowingly setting off on long trips despite faulty cars.

It also found that nearly half of UK drivers (47%) were hit with unexpected out-of-pocket emergency repair bills of up to £500 while they were on a road trip or long journey.

Younger male drivers (under 35) took the biggest financial risks, with 86% pushing on with known faults.

20% of motorists stopped or repaired issues immediately upon noticing them, while 40% continued to drive long distances despite a chipped or cracked windscreen.

37% ignored low tyre pressure or worn tread, and 35% set off with worn, smearing, or squeaking windscreen wipers.

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The survey also found that 28% continued to drive despite an active dashboard warning light, risking engine failure and repair costs.

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This attitude also extends to insurance, where it was found that 83% do not check their policy details before travelling.

32% of drivers did not know their policy terms, with 21%assuming full coverage and 11% having no idea what is covered.