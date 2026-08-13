Repair costs on the line as drivers knowingly take faulty vehicles on long journeys, finds Autoglass
47% of UK drivers were hit with unexpected emergency repair bills of up to £500 while they were on a road trip or long journey.
A survey by Autoglass® revealed that four in five drivers (80%) are knowingly setting off on long trips despite faulty cars.
It also found that nearly half of UK drivers (47%) were hit with unexpected out-of-pocket emergency repair bills of up to £500 while they were on a road trip or long journey.
Younger male drivers (under 35) took the biggest financial risks, with 86% pushing on with known faults.
20% of motorists stopped or repaired issues immediately upon noticing them, while 40% continued to drive long distances despite a chipped or cracked windscreen.
37% ignored low tyre pressure or worn tread, and 35% set off with worn, smearing, or squeaking windscreen wipers.
The survey also found that 28% continued to drive despite an active dashboard warning light, risking engine failure and repair costs.
This attitude also extends to insurance, where it was found that 83% do not check their policy details before travelling.
32% of drivers did not know their policy terms, with 21%assuming full coverage and 11% having no idea what is covered.