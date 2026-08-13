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Repair costs on the line as drivers knowingly take faulty vehicles on long journeys, finds Autoglass

47% of UK drivers were hit with unexpected emergency repair bills of up to £500 while they were on a road trip or long journey.

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Repair costs on the line as drivers knowingly take faulty vehicles on long journeys, finds Autoglass
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A survey by Autoglass® revealed that four in five drivers (80%) are knowingly setting off on long trips despite faulty cars.

It also found that nearly half of UK drivers (47%) were hit with unexpected out-of-pocket emergency repair bills of up to £500 while they were on a road trip or long journey.

Younger male drivers (under 35) took the biggest financial risks, with 86% pushing on with known faults.

20% of motorists stopped or repaired issues immediately upon noticing them, while 40% continued to drive long distances despite a chipped or cracked windscreen.

37% ignored low tyre pressure or worn tread, and 35% set off with worn, smearing, or squeaking windscreen wipers.

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The survey also found that 28% continued to drive despite an active dashboard warning light, risking engine failure and repair costs.

This attitude also extends to insurance, where it was found that 83% do not check their policy details before travelling.

32% of drivers did not know their policy terms, with 21%assuming full coverage and 11% having no idea what is covered.

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Fewer than half knew whether their policy covers vehicle glass repair (48%) or roadside repair/towing (51%), while 28% knew if it covers a replacement car, and 17% for pothole damage.

47% of UK drivers paid up to £500 out-of-pocket for roadside repairs in the last two years.

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Nearly three quarters (74%) of male drivers under 35 required a roadside repair (74%), with 58% of this group having to pay rather than claim on insurance.

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In comparison, 47% of female drivers aged above 36 experienced a roadside breakdown.

Out of all drivers surveyed, more than a third (34%) were hit with major unexpected expenses of over £100, with 17% paying under £100 in unplanned costs, 23% paying between £100 and £250, 8% paying between £251-£500, and 3% exceeding £500.

During the summer’s first major heatwave (23rd to 29th May), Autoglass® experienced a 30% national surge in glass repair and vehicle-related jobs compared to pre-heatwave averages.

The highest rates of call-out surges were in the East of England (40%), the Midlands (36%), and the South West (35%).

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The survey found that 69% of drivers experienced unexpected breakdowns or vehicle damage while away from home on a UK road trip.

When asked what caused vehicle damage on long drives 51% pointed directly to potholes, crumbling road surfaces, or uneven asphalt, 46% suffered damage from loose gravel, stones, or flying debris, 19% experienced visibility failure or wiper issues during heavy downpours and flash flooding, and 13% suffered damage directly caused by extreme heat.

Phil Whiddon, technician spokesperson for Autoglass®, said: “Setting off on a long drive with active warning lights or cracked glass on Britain’s increasingly deteriorating road conditions this summer isn’t a gamble – it’s an expensive financial trap.

“Minor faults can quickly become major problems, particularly when combined with potholes, extreme weather and long-distance driving.

“Motorists need to stop relying on blind faith that insurance covers everything, check their policy details, and get existing chips or faults repaired before hitting the road.”

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