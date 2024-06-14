Retro-inspired Panda sends Fiat in new direction

Fiat has revealed the first pictures of its new Grande Panda, which is set to go on UK sale in 2025 with both mild-hybrid petrol and electric power.

Effectively the supermini is the fourth generation of Fiat’s long-lived Panda, the Grande Panda name chosen because it has larger dimensions than its predecessors. Fiat says it will comfortably seat five.

The car will also mark a new direction for the Italian manufacturer, the Grande Panda being the first in a planned family of cars produced to suit global markets rather than building for various local requirements. Fiat will sell the car in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The Grande Panda shares the platform of fellow Stellantis brand model the Citroën C3. As such while details of powertrains are yet to be revealed, it appears likely to adopt the same units as the Citroën – two electric versions with potential ranges of 124 and 203 miles and a 1.2-litre three-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol with 100hp.

The Grande Panda is 3.99 metres long which is stretched by 30cm over the previous Panda. It boasts rugged styling, such elements as a chromed skid plate under the bumper recalling the original Panda 4×4 model, but Fiat has not confirmed whether an all-wheel drive version will join the range.

The cabin is also yet to be revealed but is understood to have undergone a complete redesign from that of its predecessor.

Once the Grande Panda is on sale Fiat plans to add more models to the range. These could include a coupe-styled SUV and even a pick-up truck.