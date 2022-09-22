Reading Time: 6 minutes

What is it?

Kia’s popular Niro crossover has been entirely redesigned from the ground up and features three electrified powertrains, sustainable interior materials and high levels of safety equipment. It’s an intrinsic model in the South Korean brand’s growing eco-friendly line-up, which will include 14 BEV models by 2027.

The C-CUV segment is one of the most competitive, with a dizzying array of comparable models on offer and the all-new Niro smooths the transition to sustainable mobility via a choice of low- and zero-emission powertrains: hybrid electric (HEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery electric (BEV). The HEV and PHEV models feature Kia’s super-efficient Smartstream 1.6-litre GDI gasoline engine.

At 4,420mm long, 1,825mm wide, and up to 1,570 high, the clean-sheet redesign is formulated on Kia’s third-generation ‘K’ platform. The 2,720mm wheelbase and enhanced design proportions inside the cabin reward occupants with class-leading interior space and storage capacity.

The interior features premium-effect recycled materials while the dash and driver controls feature minimal clutter. A head-up display (HUD) system enhances safety and convenience on the move, while a suite of new safety systems brings the latest advancements in protection.

The car benefits from a full complement of Kia’s DriveWise intelligence Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) which operate to avoid potential hazards on the road: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) warns and stops the vehicle of possible incidents with other road users or pedestrians, while Junction Turning and Junction Crossing functions provide an added layer of safety when negotiating turns and even stops the vehicle when there is crossing traffic from left or right. These are two of many safety systems included in Kia’s DriveWise technology that combine to improve confidence and convenience behind the wheel.

The PHEV and HEV models feature Kia’s Smartstream 1.6 GDI gasoline engine paired with Kia’s second-generation six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (6DCT). The innovations on the second-generation GDI engine include low-friction ball bearings, gears optimised for transmission efficiency, and the removal of the reverse gear that saves 2.3kg alone. Reverse motion is instead drawn solely from the electric motor, helping to eliminate tailpipe emissions during reverse manoeuvres.

The four-cylinder unit produces a combined maximum power output of 141PS when combined with the HEV’s 32kW permanent magnet synchronous electric motor. A 62kW e-motor in the PHEV version results in combined maximum power of 183PS and provides an electric-only range covering up to 65km (WLTP combined, with 16-inch wheels) of zero-emission journeys, adequate for most daily commutes.

The Niro PHEV debuts Hyundai Motor Group’s very first 5.5kWh high-volt Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) heater for Plug-in Hybrid models, extending the electric driving range in colder conditions. The self-regulated ceramic elements provide cabin heating to complement the vehicle’s heating core and ensure a continuous flow of warm air.

An intelligent Green Zone Drive Mode on Niro HEV and PHEV automates the use of electric power by taking location guidance from the navigation system, driving pattern learning or manual driver input. Built-up areas or roads nearby schools and hospitals are designated as Green Zones, and the vehicle automatically switches to electric-only driving to reduce the exhaust emissions to zero in these environments. The customer can also take control of Green Zones along the route by setting other areas in which they wish to reduce their vehicle’s emissions, such as around their neighbourhood.

The BEV version of all-new Niro combines its outstanding 463km* (WLTP) range with energetic and lively performance, producing 150kW of available power between 6,000-14,600rpm and instant torque rated at 255 Nm (26.0 kgf.m). With a top speed of 167km/h and 0-100km/h taking just 7.8 seconds, the Niro EV will enable drivers to make effortless and smooth progress in all conditions. Furthermore, Niro EV’s low drag coefficient of 0.29 ensures minimum aerodynamic resistance and maximum energy efficiency.

Topping up the Niro EV’s 64.8kWh lithium-ion polymer battery from 10-80 per cent takes just 43 minutes with a suitable DC rapid charger. When temperatures are low, the system in Niro EV uses navigation-based battery conditioning to pre-heat the battery when a charge point is selected as a destination, which helps shorten charge times and secure battery performance. The all-new Niro comes with a standard CCS charging port for added convenience.

The increased battery size means a longer electric-only range – up from 30 to 40 miles. CO2 has seen a reduction from 31g/km to just 23g/km on some models, and Kia claims fuel economy of up to 280 mpg. Sounds great although the realistically in every day driving conditions you’ll see the mid-50s mpg.

Around town, the electric motor gives a smooth enough driving experience, with the power it provides making for effortless acceleration, while at higher speeds, the e-motor also helps take load off the petrol engine. The transition between petrol and electric power is seamless.

For HEV and PHEV versions, maximum braked towing capacity remains at a capable 1,300kg. The next generation Niro EV gains a respectable towing capacity of 750kg opening up the possibilities for zero-emission adventures.

All three variants are available in ‘2’, ‘3’ or highly specified ‘4’ grades, with a price rise of £2,750 between each trim level for all three models.

Pricing for the Niro Hybrid ‘2’ starts from £27,745, rising to £30,495 for ‘3’ and £33,245 for ‘4’ grades.

Niro Plug-in Hybrid models are priced from £32,775 for the ‘2’ grade, £35,525 for the ‘3’, and £38,275 for top-spec ‘4’ model.

The popular Niro EV starts from £34,995 for the base ‘2’ model, £37,745 for the mid-range ‘3’ grade, and rises to £40,495 for the top-spec ‘4’ model.

What do we think?

Every aspect of all-new Niro’s interior has been carefully planned to ensure an aesthetically pleasing, calm and functional environment for all users.

Thanks to the C-segment K platform, the interior of the latest Niro has improved design proportions over the incumbent model. Increased overall interior space and ergonomic improvements provide exceptional space for occupants in the front, including a new passenger ‘relaxion’ seat. When the vehicle is stationary, Niro’s front passenger can enjoy a rest at the simple touch of a button. The seat will lift and recline to maximise comfort and provide optimal postural support while resting.

The slim front seat design frees up additional rear space to give more room for passengers seated in the rear, while seat-mounted fast USB-C points provide charging convenience. No longer is a vehicle seen as a temporary vessel for movement; with the new Niro, it is a functional extension of living space.

The driver is enveloped by the off-centre dash, which curves around the comfortable seating position to present necessary controls within easy reach. Two seamless 10.25-inch display screens show vehicle and navigation information, while a multi-mode touch display allows control of infotainment and heating while minimising driver distractions.

A 10-inch head-up display (HUD) system projects vital driving information, including speed, ADAS data and navigation commands, directly onto the front windshield. The ultra-clear graphics are displayed directly ahead of the driver, helping to minimise eye movement while driving, enhancing safety and convenience.

An advanced Voice Car Control system featuring Natural Voice Recognition technology allows occupants to control key vehicle systems such as temperature and audio settings. A new Multi-Command feature means passengers can also control multiple functions with one command. Additional convenience is provided by a power tailgate that opens automatically on detecting the user’s smart key.

Via Kia Connect, drivers of the Niro EV can view and control vehicle charge status in addition to planning a route using online navigation, syncing calendars, and accessing on-board features such as charge station proximity, live weather, and real-time traffic alerts.

Other convenience features added to the new Niro include Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality. RSPA allows the driver to exit the vehicle before parking and complete the parking manoeuvre at the touch of a button. In tight parking positions, the vehicle can park itself autonomously by moving in straight lines back and forth using surround-view cameras and ultrasonic sensors. V2L, already proving a beneficial user feature on Kia’s EV6, means that any unused battery charge can be used to power external electrical appliances thanks to the bi-directional ability of the EV power pack.

Kia Niro 1.6 GDi PHEV ‘4’

All-new Niro Plug-in Hybrid OTR price (£) Power (bhp) Torque (Nm) ‘2’ 1.6 GDi 6-speed automatic DCT £32,775 180 265 ‘3’ 1.6 GDi 6-speed automatic DCT £35,525 180 265 ‘4’ 1.6 GDi 6-speed automatic DCT £38,275 180 265

Engine: 1.6-litre petrol PHEV

Max power (bhp/rpm): 180 / 5,700

Max torque (Nm/rpm): 265 / 4,400

0-60 mph: 9.8 seconds

Top speed: 100mph

Top speed (EV): 83mph

Battery: 11.1kWh Li-ion polymer battery

EV range: 38 miles

Max power: 83kW

Fuel Consumption (on test) 57mpg

Weighted Combined (WLTP): 282.5

CO 2: 22 g/km





Northgate are in it for the long haul WHEN it comes to long term rental, Northgate offers a comprehensive range of support packages for SMEs, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of READ MORE ChargedEV – helping SMEs on their electrification journey CHARGEDEV specialises in the supply and installation of Electric Vehicle charging equipment across the UK and having installed over 23,000 domestic and workplace EV chargers to date, it has become READ MORE R2C – digitising the fleet management process R2C Lite has been created to eliminate labour-intensive administration processes, aid compliance and increase business productivity for SME fleets running HGVs, vans, trucks, trailers and more, many of which will READ MORE Northgate’s mobility solutions keeping you on the road NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire's additional mobility solutions options and support packages can be built into its existing rental contracts, cutting down the need for multiple supplier agreements to be signed and READ MORE BMW – looking after fleets large and small WHETHER you are a sole trader looking for a car that works for your business or you manage a fleet of fewer than 50 company cars, the BMW Business Partnership READ MORE BMW i4 – makes a lot of sense for the company car driver THE new BMW i4 is the German premium brand's first ever all-electric Gran Coupé and it's a very interesting proposition for company car drivers with a 2% BIK rate for READ MORE Innovation drives Wilson Auctions’ success AS one of the first in the industry to introduce MVR (Motor Vehicle Repair Workshops) on its various auction sites nationwide, Wilson Auctions was highly commended in this year's Business READ MORE Tax efficiency – BMW’s X1 PHEV, a Business Motoring winner BMW's X1 xDrive 25e is a Business Motoring winner, picking up the Best Small SUV gong at this year's awards. It features a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor READ MORE BMW X5e – makes real sense to drivers and fleet managers THE BMW X5 xDrive 45e offers user-choosers a large SUV which delivers low running costs and associated tax bills. Thanks to CO2 emissions of 27-31g/km, the X5 falls into the READ MORE Van Monster Remarketing – tops for Business Motoring Awards EXCEPTIONAL levels of customer service are at the heart of the Van Monster Remarketing proposition. The personal nature of the service provided by its Remarketing account managers has enabled to grow READ MORE BMW iX electrifies the Business Motoring Award judges THE BMW iX will add electric performance to any forward-thinking fleet manager, as well as a spacious, lounge-like interior to keep drivers focussed on the road ahead, with a range READ MORE BMW iX3 brings electricity into the mainstream Following the i3 and i8, the BMW iX3 is the brand's first electric SUV and the winner of this Year's Business Motoring Awards Best Medium SUV category. And the electric READ MORE Executive express – BMW530e offers savings for company car drivers THE BMW 5 Series Saloon is the epitome of a sporty business saloon and The 530e plug-in hybrid models combine performance and frugality to create an optimised executive car. With READ MORE KeyFleet Partner Programme – Best Company Car Programme winner WITH electric vehicles on the rise and with many government initiatives and support of the EV revolution, KeyFleet has become an ambassador for EVs.All employees are trained in Whole Life READ MORE Keeping up with the times – Europcar, Business Motoring Award winner MULTI-MODEL mobility is becoming increasingly important for SMEs, particularly in the short-term rental arena and the EuropcarOne mobility platform provides seamless access to a full range of solutions, from daily READ MORE SOGO – Business Motoring Best Mobility Provider Winner SHORT-TERM leasing is essential to the mass adoption of electric vehicles before 2030 when sales of all new cars and vans powered wholly by petrol and diesel will be banned. READ MORE Flexibility is key – Europcar, Best Long Term Rental FROM COVID-19 and semi-conductor shortages impacting on vehicle supply to rising inflation and uncertain trading conditions, the past 12 months have not been easy for any business. But they have READ MORE Size doesn’t matter to Best Leasing Company winner JCT600 VLS GIVING customers access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, no matter what their size, is at the heart of the business at JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions (VLS), winner READ MORE Smart charger – Ohme a Business Motoring Award winner ELECTRIC Vehicles are what everyone is talking about, as is the infrastructure required to make them a viable proposition. Helping to build this infrastructure is Ohme, a smart charging hardware READ MORE