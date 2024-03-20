Review – Nissan X-TRAIL Tekna e-POWER

What is it?
The X-Trail has been around for quite some time, this being the fourth generation of Nissan’s flagship SUV. Like most of its ilk – which started life as a cheap pseudo off-roader – it has now been spruced up and given a much more handsome look.
It now comes with seven seats and an e-power badge – so what does that mean? It’s a sort of hybrid but its self charging, no need for cables to plug in and you simply fill with petrol. What’s interesting is that the 1.5-litre petrol engine doesn’t power the wheels, this is done by a 201bhp electric motor with the ICE acting as a generator .
Nissan describes it thus:
An ultra-high-precision control system and dual motor providing responsive acceleration and braking, offering drivers unparalleled control on the road. Since e-4ORCE is designed to work exclusively with electrified powertrains, it also highlights Nissan’s commitment to electrification and sustainable mobility.
The e-4ORCE system featured in models like Nissan Ariya and X-Trail, adds on precise control and brake torque-vectoring capabilities. The vehicle’s on-road poise is the balanced distribution of power from the twin motor system, which can be adjusted in 1/10,000th of a second, considerably faster than traditional mechanical all-wheel drive systems.
The need for such a quick reacting system reflects the continuously changing levels of traction under each wheel as the tyres pass over the road which may be wet, muddy, icy, snowy or even oily. When steering, acceleration or braking forces are taken into account in those changing conditions, Nissan’s advanced e-4ORCE system offers outstanding reassurance as it works in the background to adjust the distribution of power to each wheel without any of the vehicle’s occupants noticing.
The secret to the lightning-fast response from e-4ORCE is that the power is sent to the wheels from an electric motor, so the response is instantaneous. A traditional mechanical all-wheel drive system requires longer to adjust the distribution of power via a clutch or mechanical coupling, so occasionally it’s possible to feel a moment of instability in challenging conditions before the mechanical system has had time to react. With e-4ORCE this feeling is eliminated.
Whether it’s rain, sleet, or snow, e-4ORCE can quickly adapt to changing road conditions and provide drivers with the ultimate driving experience. In a newly released video, Nissan showcases the power and smoothness that e-4ORCE technology offers, illustrating how e-4ORCE matches and even surpasses the reaction times of nature’s fastest creatures – making it the perfect technology for all seasons.
So now you know ..,…..
It’s not an EV in the true sense then. It’s more of a stepping stone to full electric. A mild hybrid option available which just has the 161bhp 1.5-litre petrol from the hybrid cars powering the wheels itself but with the help of a mildly beefed up battery that enables it to coast and use stop-start for extended periods.
The entry level mild hybrid manages the 0–62mph run in 9.6 seconds, the 2WD hybrid in eight seconds and the 4WD model in seven seconds, while fuel consumption for the three comes in at around 40mpg, 50mpg and 45mpg.
The latest version of the X-Trail looks much less like the smaller Nissan Qashqai than it used to but there are some carry-overs and while some 7-seat rivals can be a bit thirsty, the X-Trail gets an economy boost from the hybrid set-up.
What do we think?
It’s deceptively big which you discover when parking although you fully appreciate its size when it overshows many of the other vehicles in the car park. On the move, the X-Trail is not blessed with great agility, leaning a little through tight corners but you do get the impression that the electric motor.
What you do notice in particular is bow quiet the car is in term of engine noise and this makes for a reasonably soothing ride, that said the electric system does get the car shifting along very nicely and X-Trail is equipped with Nissan’s now familiar e-Pedal setting which ensures the maximum regeneration and can bring the car to a stop without you having to hit the brakes.
This one-pedal mode is particularly useful around town although on the faster roads it can bit aggressive on the slow down once you lift off the accelerator, so best switch back to normal mode. You won’t get lightening quick acceleration, however, the hybrid set-up is geared towards saving fuel.
A big plus regarding the size of the X-Trail is that there is plenty room in the cabin for both frolnt and middle seat passengers with the third row is strictly for children and if so, you do lose a significant chunk of bootspace with those folded up. With the third row laying flat you’ll find 1,396 litres of bootspace and 575 litres with the seats up.
There’s bags of storage around the front of the cabin and you’ll find USB-C plugs front and back from Acenta Premium trim upwards. Adding to a light and airy feel there’s an opening panoramic sunroof and integrated window blinds in the rear doors on the higher spec versions. On Tekna trim we tried, the 60:40 splitting second row is upgraded to a 40:20:40 split, which makes it more practical.
From N-Connecta upwards you get there are ‘luggage boards’ fitted as standard on the five-seat version of the car, this means the boot floor is divided into two sections which can be lifted and used at 90-degree angles to keep cargo or shopping from rolling around in the back.
PERFORMANCE
ENGINE 1.5l VCR turbo
POWER High Phase (mpg) 48.7
No. of cylinders, configuration 3 Extra High Phase (mpg) 34.4
Engine capacity (cc) 1,498 Combined (mpg)
42.2
Max. engine power kW / PS 156/213 CO2 mass emission (combined) (g/km) 152
Max. torque Nm 525 Emission Level Euro6
Fuel type Petrol / Electric Max speed (mph) 111
Fuel tank capacity (l) 55 Acceleration 0 – 62 mph (secs) 7.2
DRIVE TRAIN INSURANCE GROUP 31E
Transmission type n/a SERVICE INTERVAL