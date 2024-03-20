Review – Nissan X-TRAIL Tekna e-POWER

What is it? The X-Trail has been around for quite some time, this being the fourth generation of Nissan’s flagship SUV. Like most of its ilk – which started life as a cheap pseudo off-roader – it has now been spruced up and given a much more handsome look. It now comes with seven seats and an e-power badge – so what does that mean? It’s a sort of hybrid but its self charging, no need for cables to plug in and you simply fill with petrol. What’s interesting is that the 1.5-litre petrol engine doesn’t power the wheels, this is done by a 201bhp electric motor with the ICE acting as a generator . Nissan describes it thus: Running a vehicle for business? Don't leave yourself out of pocket - a guide to what you can claim. Save time and money

All the information you will ever need in one place

A complete guide for fuel reimbursement

Just £9.95 GET THE GUIDE

An ultra-high-precision control system and dual motor providing responsive acceleration and braking, offering drivers unparalleled control on the road. Since e-4ORCE is designed to work exclusively with electrified powertrains, it also highlights Nissan’s commitment to electrification and sustainable mobility.

The e-4ORCE system featured in models like Nissan Ariya and X-Trail, adds on precise control and brake torque-vectoring capabilities. The vehicle’s on-road poise is the balanced distribution of power from the twin motor system, which can be adjusted in 1/10,000th of a second, considerably faster than traditional mechanical all-wheel drive systems.

The need for such a quick reacting system reflects the continuously changing levels of traction under each wheel as the tyres pass over the road which may be wet, muddy, icy, snowy or even oily. When steering, acceleration or braking forces are taken into account in those changing conditions, Nissan’s advanced e-4ORCE system offers outstanding reassurance as it works in the background to adjust the distribution of power to each wheel without any of the vehicle’s occupants noticing.

The secret to the lightning-fast response from e-4ORCE is that the power is sent to the wheels from an electric motor, so the response is instantaneous. A traditional mechanical all-wheel drive system requires longer to adjust the distribution of power via a clutch or mechanical coupling, so occasionally it’s possible to feel a moment of instability in challenging conditions before the mechanical system has had time to react. With e-4ORCE this feeling is eliminated.

Whether it’s rain, sleet, or snow, e-4ORCE can quickly adapt to changing road conditions and provide drivers with the ultimate driving experience. In a newly released video, Nissan showcases the power and smoothness that e-4ORCE technology offers, illustrating how e-4ORCE matches and even surpasses the reaction times of nature’s fastest creatures – making it the perfect technology for all seasons.

So now you know ..,….. It’s not an EV in the true sense then. It’s more of a stepping stone to full electric. A mild hybrid option available which just has the 161bhp 1.5-litre petrol from the hybrid cars powering the wheels itself but with the help of a mildly beefed up battery that enables it to coast and use stop-start for extended periods.