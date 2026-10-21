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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/rha-calls-on-government-to-rebate-15p-per-litre-of-fuel/

The RHA has reiterated its call for an essential user rebate of at least 15p per litre on fuel as figures show higher-than-expected inflation.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) for September was 3.5%, up from 3.1% in August as soaring fuel costs have pushed up the cost of living, according to the RHA. Economists had projected it to rise to 3.4%

Richard Smith, managing director at RHA, said: “We have long argued that sustained fuel price increases would have a knock-on effect on the wider economy with haulage, coach and van operators struggling to absorb the shocks and having to pass them on.

“Squeezed cashflow is putting more businesses and jobs at risk with little prospect of geopolitical volatility stabilising any time soon.

“This is why the Government must intervene now – and next week’s Budget is the time to do it.

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“We believe that an essential user rebate of at least 15 pence per litre should be put in place for six months to relieve some of those pressures – and we remind ministers that other countries have launched similar measures.

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“We also urge the Chancellor to scrap the fuel duty rises set for the new year and shelve plans to link duty to the Retail Prices Index from April.”