Richard Huston appointed as special AI adviser for Asset Finance Connect

Asset Finance Connect has appointed Richard Huston as AI adviser, in a move designed to strengthen its coverage of machine learning and generative AI technologies ahead of its summer conference.

Huston, who won the technology innovator session at the Asset Finance Connect UK conference in November, will help develop content focused on how lenders can approach and adopt emerging AI technologies within their operations.

His appointment comes as the sector begins to explore the transformative potential of AI across auto, equipment and asset finance.

Edward Peck, founder of Asset Finance Connect, said: “Richard is helping AFC to develop its AI content at our June 3rd UK conference where we plan to brief lenders’ senior teams on the latest AI opportunities and challenges.”

The conference will feature three workshop tracks. The Technology track is aimed at CTOs and technical specialists and will explore how AI can be integrated with existing tech stacks and cloud infrastructure.

An Operations track will examine practical use cases across front, middle and back-office functions, while also addressing AI training and change management.

Meanwhile, the Strategy & Revenue track, designed for CEOs, will take a broader view, focusing on AI strategy, governance, and opportunities for new revenue streams.

Peck added: “AFC research suggests that many lenders are not yet sufficiently aware of how generative AI works, and the potential to deploy machine learning in their organisations.

“They need to understand how hugely transformational this emerging technology can be; and to understand how competitive advantages can be created and destroyed through its adoption.”

Huston is the founder of VAMOS, a start-up focused on applied AI in asset finance. His company works with auto and equipment finance providers to implement AI systems that integrate across all areas of business, including front, middle and back-office platforms.

He has been invited to deliver a briefing at the summer conference on how lenders should assess the AI solutions available to them.

Huston said: “I will be providing lenders with my thoughts on the questions they should be asking when assessing AI solutions – so they are well prepared as they face a likely proliferation of AI focused products and services.”

The Asset Finance Connect UK Summer Conference takes place on 3rd June at County Hall in London.

Full details of the agenda will be announced in April and May.