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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/richfords-cuts-fleet-collision-risk-by-22-with-geotab-vitality/

Richfords has reduced fleet collision risk by 22% following the deployment of Geotab Vitality.

The fire and flood restoration provider, which is headquartered in Redruth, Cornwall, with depots in Bracknell, Cullompton and the Midlands, also achieved a 411% return on investment.

Richfords has been a Geotab customer since 2018 and introduced Geotab Vitality through a 2-month pilot in October 2025 with around 20 drivers.

The business then rolled the programme out across its full 53-vehicle fleet in January 2026.

Geotab Vitality integrates with the existing Geotab platform and gives each driver a personalised scorecard updated in near-real time.

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The system measures risk factors including speeding, harsh braking, cornering and harsh acceleration. Drivers progress through Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum tiers, earning points that can be redeemed for rewards including weekly coffee vouchers and retail gift cards.

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Drivers in the pilot group improved safe driving behaviours by 53% within the first 30 days.

After the full fleet rollout, Richfords recorded a 73% reduction in harsh cornering, a 61% reduction in speeding, a 55% reduction in harsh braking and a 48% reduction in harsh acceleration.