Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/richfords-cuts-fleet-collision-risk-by-22-with-geotab-vitality/
Richfords has reduced fleet collision risk by 22% following the deployment of Geotab Vitality.
The fire and flood restoration provider, which is headquartered in Redruth, Cornwall, with depots in Bracknell, Cullompton and the Midlands, also achieved a 411% return on investment.
Richfords has been a Geotab customer since 2018 and introduced Geotab Vitality through a 2-month pilot in October 2025 with around 20 drivers.
The business then rolled the programme out across its full 53-vehicle fleet in January 2026.
Geotab Vitality integrates with the existing Geotab platform and gives each driver a personalised scorecard updated in near-real time.
ADVERTISEMENT
The system measures risk factors including speeding, harsh braking, cornering and harsh acceleration. Drivers progress through Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum tiers, earning points that can be redeemed for rewards including weekly coffee vouchers and retail gift cards.
Drivers in the pilot group improved safe driving behaviours by 53% within the first 30 days.
After the full fleet rollout, Richfords recorded a 73% reduction in harsh cornering, a 61% reduction in speeding, a 55% reduction in harsh braking and a 48% reduction in harsh acceleration.
ADVERTISEMENT
Collision risk, which Geotab said was already below comparable fleet benchmarks, fell by a further 22% according to the company’s Predictive Collision Risk algorithm.
Sheena Owen, fleet manager at Richfords Fire & Flood, said: “Our previous approach didn’t give drivers timely insight. Drivers were often only becoming aware of issues weeks after they occurred, making it harder for them to remember the specific incidents and adjust their behaviour straight away. We needed drivers to have visibility of their own performance in real time, rather than relying on a manager to highlight what had already happened.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Geotab said the move to near-immediate driver data quickly changed behaviour. One driver who had previously been repeatedly flagged for speeding recorded zero speeding incidents during his first month on the programme, prompting colleagues outside the pilot group to request inclusion.
ADVERTISEMENT
Philippa Richford, business systems manager at Richfords Fire & Flood, said: “We’ve introduced systems in the past where we’ve had to guide people through every step. With Geotab Vitality, drivers were downloading the app and getting started independently from day one. When a rollout is that frictionless, it becomes something drivers take ownership of, rather than something being imposed on them.”
Steve Lockington, chief executive officer of Geotab Vitality, added: “Richfords demonstrates what’s possible when driver safety is treated as a personal performance conversation rather than a compliance exercise. Moving from delayed reporting to putting near-real-time data in the hands of the driver fundamentally changes their level of engagement. The results, particularly the sustained reduction in collision risk since January, shows what’s possible when that shift takes hold.”