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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/right-from-wrong-mythbusting-with-driving-for-better-business/

We learn a lot from listening to and watching the behaviours of our colleagues in the workplace, many of whom are more experienced than us. If they are saying and doing it, it must be correct and safe – right?

Unfortunately, it’s not always the case, resulting in incorrect beliefs and behaviours becoming the unofficial rule book on what to say and how to do things. If not addressed, this can create unsafe working environment and culture resulting in increased incidents and vehicle collisions.

Misunderstanding and mistakes are a natural part of the learning process. They provide crucial feedback that can help the employer and the organisation improve forwards. Organisations who understand this will approach mistakes not as failures but as opportunities for growth and development, they also tend to provide psychological safety and a culture where employees can be honest without fear or blame.

Mistakes are inevitable in any organisation. They can range from minor errors to costly blunders, and how leaders respond to these mistakes can significantly impact the company’s culture and the employees’ morale.

Around one third of all road collisions involve someone who was driving for work. Employers have a clear duty of care under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 and that does not end when a driver leaves the depot or office.

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That’s why Driving for Better Business has created a new MythBusters resource helping employers bust any road safety myths amongst their colleagues who drive for work.

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These interactive mythusters have been developed in a simple pack of playing cards. A format that’s easily recognised by many instantly puts people at ease and provides an engaging way to listen to ask, listen and learn without the pressure of a formal training environment.

They can be used as ice breakers, conversations starters, shift briefs/debriefs, team briefings, toolbox talks, induction sessions, or as part of a broader driver training programme, whilst ultimately learning and reinforcing safe behaviours and knowledge.