Skip to content
ADVERTISEMENT
BM Opinion

Right from wrong: Mythbusting with Driving for Better Business

Employers have a clear duty of care under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 and that does not end when a driver leaves the depot or office.

3 min read
Share
Right from wrong: Mythbusting with Driving for Better Business
ADVERTISEMENT

We learn a lot from listening to and watching the behaviours of our colleagues in the workplace, many of whom are more experienced than us. If they are saying and doing it, it must be correct and safe – right?

Unfortunately, it’s not always the case, resulting in incorrect beliefs and behaviours becoming the unofficial rule book on what to say and how to do things. If not addressed, this can create unsafe working environment and culture resulting in increased incidents and vehicle collisions.

Misunderstanding and mistakes are a natural part of the learning process. They provide crucial feedback that can help the employer and the organisation improve forwards. Organisations who understand this will approach mistakes not as failures but as opportunities for growth and development, they also tend to provide psychological safety and a culture where employees can be honest without fear or blame.

Mistakes are inevitable in any organisation. They can range from minor errors to costly blunders, and how leaders respond to these mistakes can significantly impact the company’s culture and the employees’ morale.

Around one third of all road collisions involve someone who was driving for work. Employers have a clear duty of care under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 and that does not end when a driver leaves the depot or office.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s why Driving for Better Business has created a new MythBusters resource helping employers bust any road safety myths amongst their colleagues who drive for work.

These interactive mythusters have been developed in a simple pack of playing cards. A format that’s easily recognised by many instantly puts people at ease and provides an engaging way to listen to ask, listen and learn without the pressure of a formal training environment.

They can be used as ice breakers, conversations starters, shift briefs/debriefs, team briefings, toolbox talks, induction sessions, or as part of a broader driver training programme, whilst ultimately learning and reinforcing safe behaviours and knowledge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Listening to what employees know and more importantly why and how they know what they do, through the conversations generated from the Mythbuster cards engagement also provides opportunity for invaluable learnings and insights for managers and employers on where action is needed and improvements can be made to keep everyone safe.

The Mythbusters are aimed to challenge and correct common misconceptions around driver safety, compliance, and road risk management. The resource has been designed to help organisations communicate key safety messages more effectively with drivers, managers, and customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The packs of cards are designed to be helpful for organisations of all sizes with all vehicle types and from all sectors. The range of topics and focus on the cards provide myths that are relevant to every team although not every myth will be equally relevant to everyone. Managers should carefully select what is applicable to their team to ensure meaningful learning and outcome for everyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each myth of the 52 myths is accompanied by a Driver takeaway and a Manager takeaway. Breaking them down individually, they also provide short, concise simple to understand social media-based safety messaging which can be utilised both internally with employees and externally with customers and suppliers.

Surprise them, challenge them, more importantly educate them and keep them safe.

Mark Cartwright is head of the commercial incident prevention team at National Highways

Find the Mythbusters and other free employer resources here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related