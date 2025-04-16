Right Fuel Card and Quartix partner to integrate fuel and telematics data

Right Fuel Card has partnered with fleet telematics provider Quartix to launch a combined fuel and tracking solution for UK businesses. The collaboration brings together Right Fuel Card’s national fuel card network—covering more than 85% of UK fuel stations—with Quartix’s real-time vehicle tracking and data analytics.

The integration enables fleet operators to view fuel usage and driver behaviour through a single platform, helping to control costs, improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Nick Myers, head of customer success at Right Fuel Card, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Quartix to deliver a game-changing solution for UK fleets. Our expertise in fuel card management, paired with Quartix’s industry-leading telematics, ensures businesses can manage fuel expenses and vehicle performance in one place, saving time, money, and resources while driving sustainability.”

Quartix’s system offers live tracking, driver scorecards, route history, maintenance alerts and fuel efficiency monitoring. Combined with fuel transaction data, fleet managers can spot inefficiencies, monitor driver performance and reduce misuse.

Ben Ryder, partnerships manager at Quartix, added: “Our mission is to help businesses operate smarter, not harder. Partnering with Right Fuel Card allows us to extend our telematics expertise to fleets seeking to manage fuel costs effectively. Together, we’re providing the tools businesses need to stay competitive and sustainable in an ever-changing landscape.”

The partnership aims to support businesses facing pressure from fluctuating fuel prices, regulatory demands and the need to decarbonise their operations.