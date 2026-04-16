Rightcharge launches Gold Card, giving fleets 35% off charging

Gold Card customers can access pre-negotiated charging rates across Ionity, BP Pulse, Be.EV and Sainsbury’s Smart Charge networks.

Rightcharge has launched the Gold Card, a savings programme for fleets, which provides up to 35% off standard charging rates.

It is offered as a bolt-on for the Rightcharge Standard Card, for an additional £4.99 per driver per month, on top of the Standard Card’s £4.99 monthly rate.

Rightcharge Gold Card customers can access pre-negotiated charging rates across Ionity, BP Pulse, Be.EV and Sainsbury’s Smart Charge networks.

Rapid or ultra-rapid charging is offered at 59p per kWh, while fast charging is offered at 49p per kWh.

Fleets are also provided with cost-tracking tools, with visibility of where spend can be reduced.

The Gold Card has been piloted by The AA and 30-day trials are currently being offered.

Sam Biggs, roadside fleet manager at The AA, said: “Reducing the cost of public charging is one of the biggest opportunities we have to accelerate electrification across our fleet, so we were keen to be part of the Gold Card pilot.

“What’s been particularly encouraging is how easily our drivers have taken to it; payment takes seconds and the charger locations work well for our drivers””