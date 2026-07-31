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Rising costs remain biggest challenge for UK fleet operators, says Radius

76% of fleet managers identified rising operating costs as their biggest challenge.

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Rising operating costs remain the biggest challenge facing UK fleet operators in 2026, according to Radius, which says telematics can help businesses reduce fuel consumption, lower insurance costs and improve operational efficiency.

Citing research from Continental, Radius said 76% of fleet managers identified rising operating costs as their biggest challenge.

The company highlighted research suggesting fleet telematics can reduce insurance claims by between 15% and 40% and lower fleet insurance premiums by 10% to 25%.

It also said vehicle cameras can reduce claims costs by up to 36% and cut claims frequency by an estimated 17%.

Radius said global Google searches for ‘fleet fuel efficiency’ increased by 1,072% year-on-year, reflecting growing interest in reducing fuel costs.

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It added that harsh acceleration, harsh braking, speeding and unnecessary idling can increase fuel consumption by up to 37%.

The company also noted that a typical HGV can consume up to 21.7g of diesel per minute while idling, while 24% of fleets report downtime caused by repairs.

Jolawn Victor, divisional chief executive officer at Radius Telematics, said: “If you only do three things this year, strengthen your fleet security to protect assets and avoid costly disruptions, ensure your fleet is fully connected with telematics to gain the visibility and data needed to operate faster and leaner, and focus on eliminating cost waste through smarter fuel use and improved efficiency.

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“These three actions alone help fleets save time, save money and cut unnecessary carbon output.”

Radius said telematics can help fleet operators improve security through real-time vehicle tracking and driver monitoring, reduce administrative workloads by automating vehicle data collection, and identify opportunities to improve vehicle utilisation and driver behaviour.

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The company added that using telematics to tackle unnecessary idling, speeding and inefficient driving could help fleets achieve fuel savings of up to 25%.

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