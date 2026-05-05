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Rising fuel costs affecting 62% of business drivers – Europcar

Three in 10 believed higher fuel prices would accelerate their company’s transition to EVs.

Milly Standing

5 May 2026

Commercial Vehicles & Vans

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Research from Europcar Mobility Group UK has found that 62% of motorists who drive for business said rising fuel costs have affected their business travel or driving habits, with 16% reporting a significant impact.

However, fewer than one in five (18%) said that business travel had been reduced as a direct result.

Three in 10 (30%) believed higher fuel prices would accelerate their company’s transition to electric vehicles (EVs).

Tom Middleditch, head of B2B marketing and sustainability spokesperson at Europcar Mobility Group UK, said: “Fuel costs are clearly having an impact on how businesses operate, but our research shows that this alone doesn’t appear to be enough to drive a meaningful shift to electric vehicles.

“Many organisations are understandably focused on managing short-term costs. However, reducing travel is not a long-term solution.

“What’s needed is a more flexible and accessible route to electrification that removes the barriers associated with upfront investment and operational uncertainty.”

Middleditch added: “Flexible vehicle rental enables businesses to begin electrifying their fleets without committing to large-scale capital investment.

“Businesses need to rethink their approach to fleet transition by embracing flexibility. That approach will also allow them to respond to rising fuel costs today while preparing for a lower-emission future.”

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