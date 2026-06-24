ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/rising-fuel-prices-could-drive-more-motorists-towards-evs-research-suggests/

Almost a third of drivers aged between 18 and 54 who do not currently own an electric vehicle would consider switching to one within the next 12 months if fuel prices remain at current levels or increase by a further 50p or more, according to new research commissioned by leasing broker Gateway2Lease.

The YouGov study found that 31% of non-EV drivers would consider making the switch under those circumstances. Around 12% said they are already considering moving to an electric vehicle based on current fuel prices alone, while this rises to 19% if prices increase further over the next year.

The research comes as motorists continue to face elevated fuel costs. Gateway2Lease said petrol prices are currently 18% higher than at the start of March 2026, while diesel prices have increased by 24%, following disruption linked to the conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

The survey also found that 38% of drivers have become more conscious of driving costs as fuel prices have risen. However, affordability remains a key obstacle to wider EV adoption, with 56% of respondents who would not switch citing upfront costs as the main barrier.

Kelly Marshall, managing director of Gateway2Lease, said: “Although a deal has been agreed to end the conflict, fuel prices could take months to normalise, putting a further strain on consumer spending during the current cost of living crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But the good news is that by switching from a petrol car to an EV, consumers could save £980 a year on fuel costs alone. And it’s encouraging to see from our research that more consumers are open to the idea of having an electric car.”

News Briefings Get our daily news email featuring exclusive stories, opinion and expert analysis Email address Sign up I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Business Motoring. Read our privacy notice

Marshall said leasing can provide a more affordable route into electric vehicle ownership, particularly when combined with lower running costs and Government incentives.

She added: “While it’s true that some EVs have a higher list price than an equivalent petrol or diesel vehicle, leasing an EV rather than buying one outright is often an affordable option.