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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/rivervale-and-motoreasy-partner-to-offer-lease-gap-insurance/

Car leasing and fleet provider Rivervale has partnered with car ownership solutions expert MotorEasy to provide Lease GAP Insurance to its customers, to enhance the protection and peace of mind on new vehicle leases.

Rivervale included Lease GAP Insurance as part of its customer proposition until the FCA paused sales in 2024.

The introduction of this offering, managed by MotorEasy, aims to allow customers to protect themselves against the financial impact of a total loss from the moment they take delivery of their vehicle.

Under the collaboration, MotorEasy will operate the sales and claims handling as well as manage associated compliance and regulatory requirements.

Designed to offset depreciation, it protects customers from unexpected financial loss by topping up the insurer’s payout, to help them avoid the cost and disruption of an insurance total loss.

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Duncan Stock, sales director at Rivervale, said: “Incorporating protection products into our customer offer has always been important to us, so we are delighted to be reintroducing Lease GAP Insurance.

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“The FCA’s Consumer Duty has rightly raised the standards expected of firms offering GAP Insurance, with greater emphasis on ensuring products deliver fair value and good customer outcomes.

“By partnering with MotorEasy, we can once again offer customers access to valuable financial protection, while benefiting from their expertise in managing the associated compliance and administration.