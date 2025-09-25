Road casualties down in 2024 as road miles reach 2019 levels

The Department for Transport reported 4.7 road fatalities per billion vehicle miles, down 3% from 2023 and down 15% from 2014.

Figures released by the Department for Transport show that road casualties were down by 4% year-on-year in 2024, despite vehicle miles figures returning to 2019 levels.

128,272 casualties of all severities were reported in 2024, while 29,467 were killed or seriously injured (KSI), down 1% compared to 2023 and down 14% from 2014.

340 billion vehicle miles were travelled in 2024, up 2% from 2023 and up 7% from 2014.

86.7 KSIs per billion vehicle miles were reported in 2024, representing a 2% decline since 2023 and a 20% decline since 2014.

Car occupants accounted for 43% of all road fatalities and 55% of all road casualties in 2024.

692 car occupants were killed in accidents in 2024, while 409 pedestrians and 340 motorcyclists were killed.

Motorcyclist fatalities increased by 8% year-on-year, pedal cyclist fatalities were down 6% and car occupant fatalities were down 5%.

Nicholas Lyes, director of policy and standards at IAM RoadSmart, said: “Unfortunately, these figures demonstrate a troubling lack of progress in bringing down fatal and serious injuries on our road network.

“So much so, Great Britain has slipped down the international comparison table, ranking fourth compared to third in 2023.

“Of real concern is the significant 8% increase in motorcycle fatalities, which shows the need for more protection of some of the most vulnerable road users, while an increase in motorway fatalities is also alarming.

“We look forward to seeing the UK Government’s refreshed road safety strategy which needs to show some serious ambition in bringing down the number of fatal and serious collisions.”

91 were killed on motorways in 2024, up 8% since 2023 but down 5% since 2014.

956 were killed on rural roads and 555 were killed on urban roads, down 1% and 3% respectively since 2023.

Three bus or coach occupant fatalities were reported in 2024, down 25% year-on-year.

The Department for Transport said that very few casualties occurred on motorways, despite motorways accounting for one fifth of all road traffic nationwide.

Rod Dennis, road safety spokesperson at the RAC, said: “While the latest data shows road casualties came down very slightly last year, this masks a harsh truth that can’t be ignored – that, on average four people are killed, and a further 76 seriously injured, every single day in Great Britain.

“And behind these figures is a reality that too many ​families have to face: coming to terms with lives ruined or cut short.

“Britain might still have an enviable safety record compared to some other countries, but the simple fact is that casualties aren’t falling at a fast enough rate anymore.

“Casualty reduction targets would be one way of giving the whole topic of road safety national focus, as would fresh interventions that could help remove the riskiest drivers from our roads – for instance, introducing alcohol interlocks to stop drink-drivers from reoffending, and steps taken to reduce instances of excessive speeding.

“The Government has long trailed its forthcoming road safety strategy, so we look forward to seeing how this can bring casualty numbers down further.”