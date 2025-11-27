  
business motoring blue
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube Tiktok Instagram
business motoring blue
Subscribe

Roadchef adds six EV charge points to Northampton M1 services

The installation cost £1.5m and involved drilling 100 metres under the M1 to provide power for the EV charge points.

Dylan Robertson

27 November 2025

,

SHARE

M1 EV charge

Roadchef has added six electric vehicle (EV) charge points to Northampton Northbound Services, located at Junction 15A on the M1.

The installation cost £1.5m and involved drilling 100 metres under the M1 to provide power for the EV charge points.

Six ultra-rapid EV charging bays are powered by three Terra 360 chargers.

Paul Comer, director of EV implementation at Roadchef, said: “The addition of these new charging bays at Northampton and significant investment into green infrastructure highlights our ongoing commitment to supporting sustainable travel and expanding the EV charging network across the UK.

“As the number of EVs on the road continue to rise we remain dedicated to providing the best experience for EV drivers and the modern road user.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ad
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE