Roadchef adds six EV charge points to Northampton M1 services

The installation cost £1.5m and involved drilling 100 metres under the M1 to provide power for the EV charge points.

Roadchef has added six electric vehicle (EV) charge points to Northampton Northbound Services, located at Junction 15A on the M1.

Six ultra-rapid EV charging bays are powered by three Terra 360 chargers.

Paul Comer, director of EV implementation at Roadchef, said: “The addition of these new charging bays at Northampton and significant investment into green infrastructure highlights our ongoing commitment to supporting sustainable travel and expanding the EV charging network across the UK.

“As the number of EVs on the road continue to rise we remain dedicated to providing the best experience for EV drivers and the modern road user.”