  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Roads policing numbers down 1,000 over 10 years, says RAC

In 2015, there were 5,237 officers across 43 police forces working in a range of roles from.

Milly Standing

23 September 2025

, ,

SHARE

Police road closure MTN - RAC roads policing

The number of roads policing officers in England and Wales has reduced by more than 1,000 in the last 10 years, RAC analysis of Government data has revealed.

In 2015, there were 5,237 officers across 43 police forces working in a range of roles from traffic units on the roads to safety camera partnerships focused on mobile speed enforcement.

As of 2025, this fell to just 4,149 (1,088 reduction), making for a 21% drop.

Looking purely at police out on the roads the reduction was greater, with the number of traffic units decreasing by 1,116 from 5,005 in 2015 to 3,889 in 2025 (a 22% reduction).

There was also a slight decline in the number of officers dedicated to safety camera partnerships – or casualty reduction partnerships – with 42 fewer this year (144) than 10 years ago (186).

Simon Williams, head of policy at RAC, said: “It’s clear from our analysis that the number of officers dedicated to roads policing is at a 10-year low which can only be seen as bad for the enforcement of motoring laws.

“Drivers we’ve surveyed express strong concerns about the dangers posed by others on the road breaking traffic laws, whether that’s speeding, drink or drug-driving, using a handheld mobile phone, driving in an aggressive way or not having tax or insurance.

“While automatic number plate recognition cameras have become much more common in the last decade, not seeing as many officers in police cars lessens the fear of being caught breaking the law, which may explain why so many law-abiding drivers are concerned about the behaviour of others they share the road with.

“The deterrent value of ‘cops in cars’ should not be underestimated.

“We’d very much like to see a return to having more officers on traffic duty, or significant new measures introduced to crack down on those who break the rules of the road.

“With the Government on the verge of publishing the nation’s first road safety strategy for over a decade, we hope there are plenty of positive measures planned to cut casualties and keep everyone safe on the roads.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE