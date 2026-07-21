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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/roadside-reality-check-fleet-management-is-failing-at-the-wheel/

Every day, thousands of light goods vehicles and specialist commercial vehicles cross the UK road network, keeping our economy moving. From small builders and landscape gardeners to scaffolding contractors, waste carriers and private hire drivers, these vehicles are the backbone of local trade and logistics.

Recent data from a series of multi-agency roadside enforcement operations paints a worrying picture. For too many operators, basic vehicle maintenance, load security and daily safety checks are being overlooked.

TyreSafe and Driving for Better Business (DfBB) have come together to send a clear message to trade associations, SME business owners, transport managers and the organisations that procure services from them: vehicle roadworthiness and load compliance are not optional. Neglecting them carries serious legal, financial and human costs — and responsibility does not sit with operators alone.

What the roadside data tells us

Over recent months, TyreSafe has supported police forces and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) at enforcement checkpoints across the UK. These included Operation Spotlight on the M53 and in West Mercia, Operation Considerate and Operation ACT in Greater Manchester, and dedicated border checks in Cumbria.

While these operations targeted the ‘Fatal 5’ driving offences, the technical inspection data revealed systemic failures in vehicle safety. Authorities issued a significant number of immediate PG9 roadworthiness prohibitions, banning vehicles from the road until critical faults were fixed.

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Key findings included:

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Cumbria border checkpoint. Of 21 vehicles checked (predominantly light commercial vehicles and trailers), more than one in four (28.6%) had a critical tyre-related safety risk. Inspectors found tyres with exposed structural cords and active punctures, as well as severe vehicle overloading.

Of 21 vehicles checked (predominantly light commercial vehicles and trailers), more than one in four (28.6%) had a critical tyre-related safety risk. Inspectors found tyres with exposed structural cords and active punctures, as well as severe vehicle overloading. Operation Spotlight, M53. In a sample made up of 97% commercial vehicles, vans and trailers, 23% of all vehicles inspected had at least one tyre defect, including embedded objects and structural crown damage.

In a sample made up of 97% commercial vehicles, vans and trailers, 23% of all vehicles inspected had at least one tyre defect, including embedded objects and structural crown damage. Operation Spotlight, West Mercia. 26% of all vehicles inspected had tyre-related issues. Of these, 85% were classified as critical defects, including tyres at immediate risk of blowout.

26% of all vehicles inspected had tyre-related issues. Of these, 85% were classified as critical defects, including tyres at immediate risk of blowout. Operations Considerate and ACT, Greater Manchester. Inspection teams issued a high volume of immediate PG9 prohibitions. As well as mechanical faults and worn tyres, stops revealed insecure loads and vehicles operating above their gross vehicle weight (GVW) limit.

Note: These figures are drawn from targeted enforcement operations, which are designed to focus on higher-risk vehicles and locations. They should not be read as representative of the wider fleet population. However, the consistency of findings across multiple operations and regions is a strong signal that these are systemic issues, not isolated incidents.

Why overloading and tyre condition are linked risks

Tyre defects, overloading and insecure loads are recorded as separate offences by enforcement officers. On the road, they combine to create a serious danger.