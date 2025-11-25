Rolls-Royce funds speed indicator devices to improve road safety

The Speed Indicator Devices display a ‘happy’ face if an approaching vehicle is below the speed limit, and a ‘sad’ face to those travelling at excessive speed.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has contributed to a local community project to install two Speed Indicator Devices at key locations on roads in the neighbouring village of Westhampnett and the attached hamlet of Maudlin.

The Speed Indicator Devices, which are operated by Westhampnett Parish Council, are solar powered and display a ‘happy’ face if an approaching vehicle is below the speed limit, and a ‘sad’ face to those travelling at excessive speed.

Unlike speed cameras, their purpose is educational and preventative, encouraging safer driving behaviour by making drivers more aware of their speed, especially in sensitive areas close to schools and in residential streets.

In Westhampnett and Maudlin, the Speed Indicator Devices will also collect data, including logging the date and time of each vehicle passing and its speed.

The data is anonymous and not linked to number plates or driver identities.

These insights can be used to identify speeding trends, traffic volumes or times of day when higher speeds are more prevalent.

This, in turn, can inform planning for enforcement activities such as police speed checks, or road safety measures like traffic calming or road signage.

Rolls-Royce is working with Westhampnett Parish Council on the project as part of its wider community engagement activities and its long-term commitment to improving traffic flows and road safety around the Home of Rolls-Royce.

Andrew Ball, head of corporate relations, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “At Rolls-Royce, we’re committed to being a good neighbour and having a positive impact on our local community.

“As the largest local employer, we inevitably have an impact on local traffic volumes, so we are especially keen to be involved in initiatives that support road safety and improved driver behaviour.

“We were therefore delighted to be able to support Westhampnett Parish Council by funding two new Speed Indicator Devices at key locations.

“The Speed Indicator Devices will make a lasting contribution to the safety and wellbeing of residents and our workforce alike.”